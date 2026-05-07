Stocks to Watch today: BSE, MRF, L&T, Paytm, Meesho, Biocon, Bajaj Auto

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, gaining 1.46 per cent and 2.03 per cent, respectively, on Wednesday. The rally was supported by signs of easing tensions in the Middle East conflict, while strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices lifted chipmakers and other AI-related stocks. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session up 1.24 per cent.

Indian Bank: Chennai-based Indian Bank is planning to raise capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in the third quarter of the current financial year to absorb the impact of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, which comes into effect from April 2027.

Mahindra Lifespaces: The company has announced the launch of an ultra-premium residential development, Mahindra BeaconHill, in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,650 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The company has secured its largest-ever order in the domestic metals sector from JSW Steel, marking a significant milestone for its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical, the company said on Tuesday. The “mega” order, classified in the ₹10,000-15,000 crore range, will see L&T undertake comprehensive engineering, procurement, and installation of key process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops.