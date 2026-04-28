Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, Trent, Punjab & Sind Bk, Adani Total Gas

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a cautious start on Tuesday, April 28, amid mixed global market cues. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 76 points lower at 24,040.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as investors assessed fresh developments in US-Iran negotiations . US President Donald Trump and his national security team discussed Iran’s reported proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.45 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.15 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE In the US markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed to fresh intraday and closing highs at the start of a busy week, while oil prices moved higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and benchmark S&P 500 ended Monday up 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 28: Q4 results today: Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Dalmia Bharat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, Badhan Bank, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, AWL Agri Business, Piramal Pharma, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Castrol India, IFCI, Five-Star Business Finance, Ceat, Leela Palaces Hotels, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Sanofi India, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Fedbank Financial Services, and Sapphire Foods India, among others, are scheduled to release Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, REC, Dalmia Bharat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, Badhan Bank, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, AWL Agri Business, Piramal Pharma, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Castrol India, IFCI, Five-Star Business Finance, Ceat, Leela Palaces Hotels, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Sanofi India, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Fedbank Financial Services, and Sapphire Foods India, among others, are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings

Punjab & Sind Bank: The public sector lender reported a net profit of ₹421.8 crore in Q4FY26, up 35 per cent from ₹312.5 crore in the year-ago period. However, net interest income (NII) declined 13 per cent to ₹974.8 crore compared to ₹1,122 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved sequentially to 2.40 per cent from 2.60 per cent, while net NPA stood at 0.79 per cent, slightly higher than 0.74 per cent in the previous quarter. Phoenix Mills: The company's net profit for the Q4FY26 jumped 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹403 crore from ₹289 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations increased 21.4 per cent to ₹1,233.1 crore as against ₹1,016 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹750 crore, while margins expanded to 60 per cent from 55 per cent.

Adani Total Gas: The company announced a net profit of 168.34 crore in Q4FY26, up 8.9 per cent from ₹154.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased 16.6 per cent to ₹1,694.6 crore from ₹1,453.4 crore. The company reported an Ebitda of ₹300.32 crore, while Ebitda margins slipped to 17.72 per cent. Rallis India: The agri-solutions provider's net loss narrowed to ₹15 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹32 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹456 crore from ₹430 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. City Union Bank: The private bank's The private bank's net profit rose 24.9 per cent to ₹359.6 crore , compared with ₹288 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income increased 30.9 per cent to ₹785.8 crore from ₹600.3 crore a year ago. Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross NPAs declining to 1.9 per cent from 2.17 per cent, while net NPAs eased to 0.68 per cent from 0.78 per cent.