Stocks to Watch today: Eternal, Ceat, Bandhan Bank, GRSE, Canara HSBC Life

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a cautious start on Wednesday, April 29, amid mixed global market cues. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 40.5 points higher at 24,107.5.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors weighed developments around OPEC and reports of weakness in OpenAI. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it will exit from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on May 1, 2026, dealing a blow to the oil producers’ group that coordinates production among major global suppliers, particularly in the Middle East.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was trading flat with a negative bias, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.23 per cent. Crude oil prices remained elevated as investors await progress on US-Iran peace talks . Brent crude rose 0.19 per cent to $111.47 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 0.22 per cent at $100.11. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE US equity indexes ended lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite retreating from their latest record highs, as oil prices rose and investors assessed the latest round of earnings reports. The Nasdaq fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.5 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 per cent, a day after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 29: Q4 results today: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Vedanta, Indian Bank, Waaree Energies, Federal Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Schaeffler India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine International, Force Motors, IIFL Finance, Syngene International, Granules India, KFin Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, HEG, and Indegene, among others, are scheduled to release their Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Vedanta, Indian Bank, Waaree Energies, Federal Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Schaeffler India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Navin Fluorine International, Force Motors, IIFL Finance, Syngene International, Granules India, KFin Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, HEG, and Indegene, among others, are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings Eternal: The online delivery giant reported a The online delivery giant reported a 71 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Q4FY26 PAT to ₹174 crore , compared to ₹39 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations jumped 196 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,292 crore from ₹5,833 crore.

Bandhan Bank: In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Bandhan Bank reported a In the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹534.1 crore , up 68 per cent from ₹317.9 crore. Net interest income (NII) increased 1.4 per cent to ₹2,795.6 crore compared to ₹2,755.9 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) slipped to 3.27 per cent from 3.33 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA declined to 0.97 per cent from 0.99 per cent. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE): The company's net profit grew 24.1 per cent to ₹303.2 crore as against ₹244.2 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,119.2 crore, up 29 per cent from ₹1,642 crore in the year-ago period.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company: The company reported a net profit of ₹111.3 crore in the Q4FY26 compared to just ₹50 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Net earned premium grew 13.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,327.2 crore from ₹3,798.3 crore. Net commission increased 4.3 per cent to ₹792.6 crore from ₹759.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company's operating profit came in at ₹63.98 crore as against a loss of 86.9 crore in the year-ago period. Ceat: The tyre manufacturing company reported a 146 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit to ₹244 crore, as compared to ₹99 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated revenue jumped 23 per cent to ₹4,219 crore from ₹3,421 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 52.7 per cent to ₹593 crore.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: In the Q4FY26, the company reported a profit of ₹34.7 crore, up 8.2 per cent from ₹32.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Net premium income jumped 13.2 per cent to ₹3,060.7 crore from ₹2,703.5 crore. Net commission came at ₹196 crore, up 15.3 crore from ₹170.2 crore. Go Digit General Insurance: The company's profit jumped 29.2 per cent to ₹149.4 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹115.6 crore. Gross written premium increased 6.2 per cent to ₹2,735.7 crore from ₹2,576.4 crore. Net premium earned stood at ₹2,301 crore, up 2.4 per cent from ₹2,246.9 crore. Operating profit grew 42.4 per cent to ₹611 crore from ₹429 crore.

Piramal Pharma: The company reported a net loss of ₹8.8 crore compared to a profit of ₹154 crore in the Q4FY25, due to a one-time loss of ₹175 crore. Revenue from operations remained almost flat at ₹2,752 crore compared to ₹2,754 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda declined 17.9 per cent to ₹461 crore from ₹561 crore. Greenply Industries: The company's profit zoomed 86.4 per cent to ₹30.7 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹16.5 crore in the corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹776.2 crore, up 19.6 per cent from ₹648.8 crore. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The heavy equipment manufacturer has signed a licensing agreement with Naval Science and Technological Laboratory under DRDO for naval vessel technology. The agreement enables BHEL to manufacture, install, and commission LM2500 GT-IRSS systems, strengthening India's defence indigenisation efforts and expanding BHEL's defence portfolio beyond traditional power generation equipment.