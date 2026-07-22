Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Wednesday, even as most Asian markets traded higher. Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply overnight amid fresh West Asia tension. As of 7:20 AM on Wednesday, July 22, the The Indian stock market is likely to open on a subdued note on Wednesday, even as most Asian markets traded higher. Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply overnight amid fresh West Asia tension. As of 7:20 AM on Wednesday, July 22, the GIFT Nifty futures traded 56 points or 0.23 per cent lower at 24,113.0, signalling a flat start for Dalal Street.

The sentiment in Asian markets remained strong, with South Korea's Kospi gaining 5.63 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.25 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and China's Hang Seng traded mixed.

The oil prices remained elevated, emerging as a fresh headwind for economies globally after a sharp pullback from recent highs at the end of June. Fresh West Asia conflict and fears of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz drove crude oil prices 1.57 per cent higher on Wednesday. In trade today, Brent crude futures were trading at $92.58/bbl and WTI crude futures added 1.34 per cent to $85.68/bbl.

Stocks to watch today (Wednesday, July 22) Q1 results today: Eternal, Nestle India, BPCL, JSW Energy, Adani Power, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, SRF, United Spirits, OFSS, HFCL, NTPC Green Energy, UCO Bank and more. OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Monday after Brent crude prices spiked to $92 per barrel. Pharma stocks in focus: Pharma stocks like Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin and more will remain in focus today as US President Donald Trump has a new generic drugs tariff plan. He has said that generic drug manufacturers will have two years to move production to the US or face a 100 per cent import duty from August 2028.

Anant Raj: The real estate developer has approved a composite scheme of arrangement to separate its The real estate developer has approved a composite scheme of arrangement to separate its data centre and Cloud services business into a separately listed company, Ashok Cloud. JSW Energy: The stock will remain in focus after the company completed TJPS stake purchase for Rs 150 crore; holding rises to 20.7 per cent. Aurobindo pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics Private Limited, a WOS of Aurobindo Pharma received approval from ANVISA, the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, for biosimilars manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Bandhan Bank: The bank's stocks will remain in focus after reporting The bank's stocks will remain in focus after reporting Q1FY27 results for the June quarter . The bank reported a mixed bag of numbers where advances grew 16.6 per cent, but deposits grew only 7 per cent