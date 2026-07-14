Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, Asian Paints, PC Jewellers, Biocon & more

Stocks to watch today: A sharp spike in crude oil prices to one-month high is likely to weigh on the Indian stock market's mood in trade on Tuesday, July 14, with the Gift Nifty signalling a gap-down start for Dalal Street. The tensions in the Gulf have ratchet up once again after the US has reimposed its naval blockade of Iran as two countries stepped up attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Against this backdrop, the Indian equity markets looked set to open sharply lower. Gift Nifty futures as of 7.17 am were trading 168 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 24,050 levels. In Monday's trade, Indian benchmark indices had staged a smart rebound, erasing over 0.8 per cent losses to end on a flat-to-positive note. BSE barometer Sensex settled 47.01 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 77,616.40, and the Nifty50 rose 0.02 per cent or 4.10 points to 24,211.

Globally, Asian markets were choppy as investors assessed latest developments in the Middle East while US stocks ended lower in overnight trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.10 per cent and Korea's KOSPI was higher by 0.70 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 1.3 per cent. In the US markets, the S&P 500 closed 0.8 per cent lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6 per cent. Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve ​Governor Christopher Waller, who said the US central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if ​coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2% target.

Oil prices spiked, with crude futures adding on to overnight gains. Both Brent and WTI crude futures rose 2 per cent to $84.98 and $79.79 a barrel, respectively. Key stocks to watch today, July 14 (Tuesday) HCL Tech: HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to ₹4,624 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter was up 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore. HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to ₹4,624 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter was up 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore. READ MORE ICICI Pru AMC: The asset management The asset management company reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹965 crore during the June quarter (Q1). The rise in profit was driven by a 18 per cent YoY growth in total income.

Earnings Today: L&T, Tata Elxsi, Jindal Saw, AB Money and Den Networks are among the key companies slated to post their June quarter earnings today. Biocon: Mylan Inc plans ​to sell up to ‌ Mylan Inc plans ​to sell up to ‌ 92 million shares in Indian drugmaker Biocon , worth up to ₹3481 crore, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. SpiceJet: Lessors of crisis-hit SpiceJet have approached aviation safety watchdog DGCA for the deregistration of four Boeing 737-8 MAX planes, while the airline on Monday said these aircraft have remained non-operational for a prolonged period and their deregistration will eliminate lease rental costs. Sigma Advanced Systems: The Indian aerospace precision engineering company has acquired Bromford Precision Solutions Limited, a UK-based specialist manufacturer of high-precision, complex aeroengine rings and other engine structures, for ₹153 crore.

PC Jewellers: The company's board will meet on July 16 to review and finalize the company's comprehensive business growth strategy for the forthcoming quarters and consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of securities through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Asian Paints: The paints major has increased product prices by around 12%amid the sharp rise in input costs due to the West Asia conflict, suggest several media reports. IndiGo: Shares of IndiGo will remain in focus as oil prices spike sharply and after the it signed a partnership with hospitality major Accor to provide various benefits for their loyalty programme members.