Stocks to Watch today: Hero MotoCorp, Paytm, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Policybazaar

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to start Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, mirroring their global peers. Gifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices. At 07:01 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,310.50, up 204 points from the previous close. In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea’s KOSPI scaled a fresh peak on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. At last check, the index was up 5.53 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58 per cent, while Japan’s markets remained shut on account of a public holiday.

Investor sentiment was supported by easing crude oil prices and strong corporate earnings. At last check, Brent crude futures were quoted at $107.34 per barrel, down 1.37 per cent, while WTI crude stood at $100.81 per barrel, lower by 1.43 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent and 1.03 per cent, respectively, to log record high closing levels, driven by strong performances from Intel and other AI-related stocks. Optimism was further supported by a steady US-Iran ceasefire and robust quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.73 per cent.

Grasim Industries: The appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday set aside a ₹301.6-crore penalty imposed by CCI on the company, directing the fair trade regulator to hear the Aditya Birla Group firm again over its alleged dominance in the viscose staple fibre (VSF) market. Biocon: Founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named her niece Founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named her niece Claire Mazumdar as successor , signalling continuity in leadership as the company prepares for its next phase of growth. Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported a The company reported a sharp rise in profitability for Q4FY26 , with net profit surging over fourfold Y-o-Y to ₹255 crore from ₹62 crore in the year-ago period, aided by robust growth in net interest income (NII). On a sequential basis, net profit rose 70 per cent. NII increased 78.16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,276 crore from ₹715 crore, as assets under management (AUM) grew nearly 70 per cent.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led company has outlined an aggressive, multi-sector expansion roadmap across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses, as it prepares to scale up operations following its demerger into independent verticals. Vedanta Aluminium is targeting a doubling of capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum. Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The Pune-based company reported a 28.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹243.4 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations increased 16.7 per cent to ₹2,469.7 crore. Vikran Engineering: The company has incorporated a Section 8 entity under the Companies Act, 2013, namely ‘VIKRAN For Good Foundation’, as a wholly owned subsidiary on May 4, 2026, to undertake charitable and social impact initiatives.