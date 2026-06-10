Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a muted start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday. As of 7:50 AM, Nifty futures on the GIFT Nifty traded 73 points, or 0.31 per cent higher at 23,258. Earlier on Tuesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 119.10 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 23,242.10.

Asia-Pacific markets fell after the US launched retaliatory strikes against Iran following the downing of a helicopter a day earlier. Last checked, South Korea's Kospi tanked 2.62 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 plunged 0.52 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.67 per cent.