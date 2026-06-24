Stocks to Watch today: IRFC, Yes Bank, Ola, NLC India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a positive start for the domestic benchmarks today. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 66.50 points, or 0.28 per cent higher at 23,877.50. Earlier on Tuesday, the GIFT Nifty is indicating at a positive start for the domestic benchmarks today. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 66.50 points, or 0.28 per cent higher at 23,877.50. Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 index dropped 278.80 points, or 1.16 per cent, to end at 23,824.10.

Asia-Pacific markets traded on a mixed note on Wednesday morning. South Korea’s KOSPI jumped over 3.5 per cent after a 10 per cent in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded around 0.33 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the mainland CSI 300 gained 0.2 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively.

Within commodities, oil prices edged lower. The Brent crude traded 0.7 per cent lower at $76.54 per barrel and WTI crude was at $72.66. Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices closed lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 2.21 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively, to close at more than one-week lows. The Dow Jones ended flat with negative bias. Key stocks to watch today, June 24, 2026 Yes Bank: The bank's board will meet on June 29 to decide on fundraising by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

IRFC: The government will sell up to The government will sell up to 2 per cent stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through an offer for sale, starting Wednesday. Honasa Consumer: The firm will acquire 58 per cent stake in nutraceuticals firm Fluence Pharma at an enterprise value of ₹135 crore. The deal will mark Honasa Consumer's entry into the fast-growing health and wellness supplements market. GTPL Hathway: The company said it will acquire the cable television business of ACT Group for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹36.23 crore as part of its strategy to expand its cable TV operations. Tata Power: The Power Ministry has mandated that the The Power Ministry has mandated that the 4,150 MW Mundra plant of Tata Power be run at full capacity for three more months till September.

PFC: The PSU has raised USD 300 million via issuance of USD-denominated bonds, with a tenor of 5 years are priced at 105 basis points over the benchmark five-year US Treasury for a fixed coupon of 5.32 per cent per annum. Rajesh Exports: ED on Tuesday conducted ED on Tuesday conducted searches against Rajesh Exports' premises in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company is already facing scrutiny from Sebi over alleged financial irregularities. The action was taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Tech Mahindra: The IT company has announced expansion of its partnership with Telefonica Germany to build a private cloud platform.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata group company has signing of a 30-key Tree of Life resort at Chilika Lake, Odisha. The greenfield project marks the brand's entry into the state. Ola Electric: Its wholly-owned arm Ola Cell Technologies (OCT) has Its wholly-owned arm Ola Cell Technologies (OCT) has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for the indigenously developed LFP 46100 cylindrical cell. Tata Motors PV: The company has The company has lined up capex of up to ₹40,000 crore in the next five years. Notably, the firm is aiming for 20 per cent share in the domestic market by nearly doubling its volumes to over 12 lakh units annually by FY31.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company said a ransomware attack on Tuesday impacted the automaker and its unit Bajaj Auto Technology's systems. The firm has initiated necessary precautionary actions and protocols to mitigate the impact. NLC India, IOCL: The two companies have formed a joint venture for developing large-scale green energy projects in Tamil Nadu. Swiggy: The firm has partnered with Zerodha Fund House to enable delivery partners to save a part of their earnings with investments into mutual funds through its rider app. Infosys: Co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani has said that AI will not replace IT firms but rather "amplify" them. He added that Infosys is keen to tap into a massive USD 400 billion AI-first services opportunity by 2030.