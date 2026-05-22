Stocks to watch today: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Nykaa, LIC, LG Electronics

Stocks to watch: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are expected to open on a positive note on Friday, May 22, amid gains in global markets as investors await a US-Iran peace deal to end the war in the West Asia region. At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 66 points higher at 23,655 levels.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday as investors evaluated ongoing diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran aimed at securing a peace deal. However, according to media reports, Tehran intends to retain its enriched uranium stockpile within the country. The development could complicate talks with Washington, as Donald Trump has made dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme a key objective of the US military action against Tehran.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 2.07 per cent higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.55 per cent each. US markets settled higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high despite weakness in NVIDIA shares following its quarterly earnings report and upbeat outlook. The blue-chip Dow rose 0.6 per cent, while the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.1 per cent. Brent crude was up 1.81 per cent at $104.44 per barrel, and WTI crude rose 1.41 per cent to $97.72.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The company reported a The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹2,648 crore , up 28.4 per cent from ₹2,062 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda grew 67.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹223 crore. The company's net profit jumped sharply to ₹78.4 crore, up 286.2 per cent from ₹20.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Tata Steel: The steel manufacturer said the Supreme Court has stayed further proceedings related to a GST input tax credit (ITC) dispute involving a tax demand of ₹890.52 crore for the period between FY2018-19 and FY2020-21. Max Healthcare: The private hospital chain reported a The private hospital chain reported a net revenue of ₹2,541 crore , up 9 per cent from ₹2,326 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Q4FY26 profit increased 3 per cent to ₹387 crore from ₹376 crore.

Honasa Consumer: The beauty products company's March 2026 revenue increased 23.1 per cent to ₹657.1 crore as compared to ₹533.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net profit jumped 177.9 per cent to ₹69.2 crore as against ₹24.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's board has declared a final dividend of ₹3 per share. Life Insurance Corporation of India: The insurance giant's The insurance giant's net premium income in the Q4FY26 grew 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.65 trillion as compared to ₹1.47 trillion. Net profit rose 23.2 per cent to ₹23,420 crore as compared to ₹19,013 crore. The board has declared a final dividend of ₹10 per share.