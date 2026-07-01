Stocks to Watch today: RailTel, NTPC Green, Advit Jewels, Waterways Leisure

Stocks to Watch today, Wednesday, July 1, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a muted start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Wednesday. At 7:46 AM, the futures were trading at 23,970, down 39 points.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.79 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.52 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed, slipping 0.05 per cent. Hong Kong markets remained closed for a holiday.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude rising 0.38 per cent to $73.23 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude advanced 0.52 per cent to $69.86 a barrel.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the broader S&P 500 ended June with their biggest quarterly gains since 2020. The S&P 500 rose 0.79 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.26 per cent, marking its biggest quarterly gain since 2022. Against this backdrop, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session: Advit Jewels, Waterways Leisure Tourism: Shares of Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism are set to make their D-Street debut following the completion of their respective initial public offerings (IPOs).

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to acquire its retail banking, private banking and wealth management business in India on a slump sale basis, subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of the conditions specified in the agreement. Hexaware Technologies: The company has launched Tensai for Reasoning Ops, the first generally available operating stage of its Tensai Agentic ITOps platform. The platform enables agents to read live operational signals, reason over enterprise context, recommend evidence-backed actions, and support human experts in validating and executing them. NTPC Green Energy: The company's subsidiary Ayana Renewable Power has secured a 193 MW wind power project in the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) auction at a tariff of ₹4.17 per unit.

Godrej Properties: The company has emerged as the highest bidder for a 4.95-acre residential land parcel in Sector 151, Noida, through an e-auction conducted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). The land was acquired for ₹331.75 crore, with the allotment letter to be issued following due process. Newgen Software Technologies: Its wholly owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies LLC, UAE, has accepted a Letter of Award for a core insurance system replacement (PAS replacement) project valued at KWD 875,000. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The state-run company has secured an allocation of 100 MW under the MPPMCL wind power tender at a tariff of ₹4.12 per unit through a reverse auction.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order worth ₹107.6 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields for setting up an MPLS VPN network on a rental basis for a period of 60 months. Tata Communications: Genius Wong has resigned as Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, effective July 31. The company has appointed Rupesh Chokshi as Executive Vice President and Global Business Head – Network Services, effective August 1, and Vivek Srivastava as Executive Vice President and Business Head – Cloud and Cybersecurity Services, effective August 17. Max Healthcare: The company has acquired 100 per cent voting rights and a 50.22 per cent economic interest in Yerawada Properties Pvt. Ltd., making it a subsidiary, as part of its plan to develop a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers: The company has acquired a controlling stake in Mumbai-based Wealth First Advisors Pvt. Ltd. at an equity valuation of ₹102.15 crore. Rane (Madras): The company has entered into an agreement with Hindustan Composites to acquire its friction business as a going concern on a slump sale basis for an enterprise value of ₹370 crore. Muthoot Microfin: The board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹3,000 crore through private placement and up to ₹1,000 crore through a public issue during FY27. Newgen Software Technologies: Separately, the company has received and accepted a Letter of Award for a Retail Loan Origination Solution project valued at $1.71 million.