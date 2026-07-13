Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, Avenue Supermarts, IndiGo, NTPC, Airtel

Globally, too, Asian markets slipped as fighting intensified in the Gulf and Iran claimed to having closed the Strait of Hormuz, pushing crude oil prices higher.

Japan's Nikkei declined 1 per cent after a 1.7 per cent decline last week, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korea's KOSPI shed 5 per cent as leveraged bets on semiconductor shares came under pressure.

IT major will post the financial numbers for the April to June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27) today. The company's board will also consider its second interim dividend for the fiscal.

Stock-specific action could also remain high with a host of companies, including HCL Technologies and ICICI Pru AMC poised to post their first quarter results today.

The owner of DMart chain of hypermarkets saw its consolidated net profit rise 11.3 per cent in the April-June quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose 14.8 per cent to ₹18,794.53 crore in the quarter ended June, and it added three stores during the quarter.

Paint, tyre, aviation, OMCs: Amid rising crude oil prices, sectors like paints, tyres, aviation and oil marketing companies are likely to be in focus today. Higher crude oil prices do not bode well for companies from this sector as oil forms a major input cost for them.

IndiGo: DGCA has issued warnings to IndiGo flagging multiple non-compliances in handling of dangerous materials on a flight.

NTPC: State-run power giant's board has given its nod for a Rs 20,456.70-crore investment to fund 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Chhattisgarh.

Antony Waste Management: Following a natural calamity at the landfill adjacent to the company's Waste-to-Energy plant, the company said its operations have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure while a structural and safety assessment of the site is carried out. Municipal waste collection and transportation services remain unaffected.