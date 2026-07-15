Stocks to Watch today: Groww, Ather Energy, Delhivery, IT stocks & more

A surprise slowdown in US inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, boosting sentiments in emerging markets.

In Asian markets, the trend was positive as South Korea's KOSPI was trading higher by 6 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.15 per cent. In overnight trade, the Nasdaq rose 0.9 per cent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.4 per cent.

IT stocks: Indian IT stocks are likely to hog limelight following a selloff in US tech stocks overnight following IBM's weaker-than-expected outlook and concerns over slowing enterprise software spending.

J&K Bank: The lender proposes to divest 0.50% of the paid-up share capital of PNB MetLife India Insurance Company to MetLife International Holdings, LLC at a price of ₹117.20 per equity share, aggregating to ₹120.09 crore.

Hero Moto, Ather Energy: Hero MotoCorp announced that it will invest an additional up to ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy, an associate company, via equity.

Jain Resource: The company's manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur District, Tamil Nadu caught fire, resulting in the death of one labour. The company is is in the process of evaluating the extent of damage or loss caused due to the fire.