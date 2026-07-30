Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Dabur, PNB, RCF

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicates a negative start for domestic equity indices, tracking steep losses on Wall Street overnight as Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's comments on rates and inflation failed to soothe investors.

As of 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 75 points, or 0.31 per cent, lower at 24,227.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 264.85 points, or 1.10 per cent, to end at 24,250.20.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday morning, with South Korea's Kospi index leading the gains, rising 4.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1.67 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.33 per cent.

Oil prices remained elevated amid reports of fresh US strikes on Iran. At last check, Brent crude traded at $89.52 per barrel, while WTI crude was quoted at $83.65 per barrel. Overnight in the US, key Wall Street indices ended sharply lower after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with AI-related chip stocks adding to recent declines ahead of quarterly reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms. The S&P 500 declined 1.52 per cent, while the Nasdaq lost 1.74 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19 per cent. Stocks to watch today, July 30

MAS Financial Services: The NBFC has reported a 25 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its standalone PAT to ₹104.60 crore in Q1. Its total income increased 20 per cent to ₹530.32 crore. AUM climbed 21 per cent to ₹15,147 crore. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender reported an 11.5 per cent decline in net profit at ₹428.80 crore in Q1. Total income of the bank rose to ₹3,765 crore. The Net Interest Income (NII) increased 2 per cent to ₹1,497 crore, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.28 per cent. RCF, GAIL: RCF has signed an MoU with Gail to set up a urea plant in Maharashtra with an annual capacity of 1.27 million tonnes. As per the MoU, the two companies will be establishing a gas-based fertiliser project in Maharashtra.

Waaree Energies: The firm has posted a 15.39 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit to ₹891.87 crore in Q1. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,931.79 crore. Vinati Organics: The firm has reported 12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹108.86 crore in Q1. Total income rose to ₹704.91 crore. ACME Solar Holdings: The firm has secured ₹3,404.57 crore long-term project funding for its ACME Urja One Pvt Ltd (Phase – III) 250 MW FDRE project from Power Finance Corporation Limited for the development & construction of the project. PFC will serve as the sole financer for this project with a repayment tenor of 19 years.