Stocks to Watch today, June 1: IndiGo, NMDC, Gas shares, Eternal, RIL

Asian markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.32 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi hit a fresh record high, jumping 1.31 per cent. Mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.01 per cent. On Friday, Wall Street ended in the green — the Dow Jones advanced 0.72 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.22 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively.

Gas stocks: India's largest state-run ​refiner and fuel ​retailer, Indian ‌Oil Corporation, has raised the price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder for industrial clients ‌by ₹42 ($0.4421) to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.5, according to its website.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation swung to a consolidated InterGlobe Aviation swung to a consolidated net loss of ₹2,536.9 crore in Q4FY26 , from a net profit of ₹3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Ireda: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency reported a marginal Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency reported a marginal 1.77 per cent decline in Q4FY26 net profit to ₹492.63 crore, even as total income rose to ₹2,181.28 crore from ₹1,915 crore a year ago.

Gujarat Gas: Net profit for Q4FY26 stood at ₹351.24 crore, as against ₹31.24 crore reported a year ago, even as Net profit for Q4FY26 stood at ₹351.24 crore, as against ₹31.24 crore reported a year ago, even as revenue declined to ₹6,002.4 crore from ₹6,550.33 crore.

Concord Biotech: The company's Q4FY26 consolidated net profit fell to ₹88.79 crore from ₹140.38 crore a year ago, with revenue declining to ₹326.07 crore from ₹429.88 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company's Q4 net profit came in at ₹761.16 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹380.79 crore a year ago, with The company's Q4 net profit came in at ₹761.16 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹380.79 crore a year ago, with revenue rising to ₹3,770.58 crore from ₹3,256.2 crore.

Olectra Greentech: The company reported a 164 per cent jump in Q4FY26 net profit to ₹55.5 crore from ₹21 crore, with revenue rising to ₹644.7 crore from ₹448.91 crore a year ago.

Inox Wind: The company's net profit declined to ₹105.68 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹190.34 crore a year ago, with revenue slipping marginally to ₹1,244.24 crore from ₹1,274.82 crore a year ago.

Eternal: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sought an explanation from quick commerce platform Blinkit over a complaint by a consumer who allegedly fell ill after ordering curd through the platform.

Trent: Tata Group's retail arm remains in the early phase of its growth journey despite rapid expansion, Chairman Noel N Tata said, expressing confidence the company would achieve its target of becoming ten times bigger in revenue in the not-so-distant future.

Sanghi Industries/Ambuja Cements: Former Sanghi Industries promoter Alok Sanghi has withdrawn his appeal before NCLAT against Ambuja Cements following the settlement of a dispute with the cement major.

Suzlon Energy: The company said it would approach the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to challenge a Sebi order imposing a penalty of ₹28.95 crore on the company, its two promoters, and former CFOs over alleged misrepresentation of financial statements.

LIC: Life Insurance Corporation is actively exploring the establishment of a fintech arm — either through strategic investment or organically — to cater to its growing digital requirements, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Doraiswamy.

Adani Group: Chairman Gautam Adani said the group has moved beyond its US legal challenges and is accelerating investments across energy, transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure, positioning itself to capitalise on rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-led growth.

NLC India/Reliance Industries: The two companies are exploring a joint venture to develop an underground lignite gasification project in Gujarat as part of efforts to augment domestic gasified fuel supplies amid the global fuel crunch.