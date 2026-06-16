Stock to Watch today, Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Gift Nifty futures indicated a lacklustre start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. At 7:00 AM, the futures were quoted at 23,892, down 24 points from the previous close.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, after the Among global peers, markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, with South Korea's Kospi leading regional gains. At last check, the Kospi was up 2.01 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.18 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, was trading 0.36 per cent lower.Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, after the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The development eased inflation concerns as crude oil prices declined.