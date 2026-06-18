Stock to Watch today, Thursday, June 18, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a muted start for benchmark indices, with the contract at 24,080 at 7:05 AM, down 14 points from the previous close.

Among global peers, Asia-Pacific markets traded broadly higher, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 advancing to fresh record levels. At last check, the Kospi was up 0.89 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.35 per cent, crossing the 71,000 mark for the first time. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was trading largely flat.