Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of market sentiment, traded mildly positive, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent at 24,106, as of 7:40 AM on Tuesday, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark indices. On Monday, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday morning as oil edged higher, with investors continuing to watch developments in US-Iran peace talks. At last check, South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 was, however, flat with positive bias, up 0.05 per cent.
Overnight, the US markets closed mixed as the Dow Jones finished with modest gains, rising 0.3 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.19 per cent, while S&P 500 settled 0.37 per cent lower.
Within commodities, oil prices edged slightly higher but remained below the $80 mark. The Brent crude was up 0.18 per cent at $78.4 per barrel. The WTI crude gained 0.35 per cent to trade at $74.12.
Key stocks to watch today, June 23, 2026
BEL: The defence PSU has secured additional orders worth ₹1,081 crore since the last disclosure on 25th May 2026. Major orders received include communication equipment, radars, CBRN protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, services etc.
Craftsman Automation: Shares of the engineering company will be in focus as reports suggest that a promoter could sell a stake via a block deal.
Delhivery: The logistics operator has announced comprehensive welfare programmes for its 1 lakh frontline workforce. The firm will offer them accidental insurance of up to ₹15 lakh, family health cover, and children's scholarships, among other benefits.
Vedanta Aluminium: The newly listed company has said it plans to double its production capacity to 60 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) to meet rising demand from the infra, automotive and electrification sectors. The firm's current production capacity is 30 LPTA.
Syrma SGS: Syrma SGS and Kaga Electronics have signed a pact to form a JV that will focus on production for Japanese clients. Syrma SGS will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV, and the rest will be held by the Indian arm of Japanese firm Kaga Electronics.
IREDA: The PSU has raised about ₹1,500 crore through bond issuances, maturing in three years and six months at a cut-off yield of 7.34 per cent.
Info Edge. The company, in a letter to shareholders, has informed that it invested over ₹1,000 crore in more than 50 startups since 2020. As per the letter, the firm has invested ₹614 crore across 28 AI startups to date and ₹455 crore across 30 deep-tech startups.
OMC stocks: IOCL, HPCL, BPCL will remain in focus today as the profitability of these OMCs is set to improve as falling crude oil prices lift fuel marketing margins. A JP Morgan report, however, said that rising debt levels and uncertainty over fuel taxes could limit the sector's longer-term earnings outlook.
Hindustan Zinc: The company has signed an MoU with Advantek Associates LLP & Aero Eagle Automobiles Private Limited to explore Hydrogen Fuel solutions.
JSW Infrastructure: The company said that its QIP opened on Monday at a floor price of ₹290.35 per share.
APAR Industries: APAR Industries Middle East Limited has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company to supply base oils within the lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu.
Vodafone Idea: Its board has approved the allotment of 430 crore warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd. (an Aditya Birla Group entity and a member of the Promoter Group) for cash at an issue price of ₹11 per warrant, against receipt of 25 per cent of the issue price i.e. ₹2.75 per warrant, aggregating to ₹1,182.50 crore.
Birla Corporation: The company has announced the commencement of coal mining operations at Bikram Coal Mine located in Burhar, Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering: The Board of Directors will meet on June 26 to consider and approve raising funds by the issuance of securities.
Bandhan Bank: A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bandhan Bank Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, to, inter alia, review and consider the Capital Plan of the bank.
Bajaj Auto: The company has asked the Maharashtra government to clear its dues. The firm wants the state government to pay 60 per cent of the subsidy it has claimed on its electric two-wheelers.