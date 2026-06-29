Stocks to Watch today: HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Turtlemint, Hexaware Tech, IRFC
Stocks to Watch today, June 29: Tata Motors PV, Torrent Power, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, KEC International, and Adani Ports are among the top stocks to watch during today's tradeKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Stocks to Watch today, Monday, June 29, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a subdued note on Monday, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures, too, indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices. At 07:36 AM, the futures were trading 16 points lower at 24,086.
Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday following the latest developments in the Middle East. The US attacked Iranian military targets
over the weekend in retaliation for Tehran's strikes along the Strait of Hormuz.
At last check, South Korea's Kospi was trading 2.29 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.35 per cent. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.41 per cent higher.
In the commodities market, oil prices edged higher on Monday. Brent crude was trading 0.76 per cent higher at $72.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1.30 per cent at $70.13 per barrel.
Back in the US, Wall Street ended lower on Friday, June 26, with the broader S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite extending their losing streak to a fifth straight session amid weakness in technology stocks. The Nasdaq fell 0.24 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.47 per cent. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, ended largely flat with a negative bias.
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:
- HDFC Bank: The private lender said an independent legal review conducted by external law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. found no evidence to substantiate allegations made by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation statement.
- HCL Technologies: The company has completed its ₹1,427.25 crore investment in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI) through the subscription of 41,421 Series B2 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), allotted on June 25, 2026. The CCPS will be converted into equity shares at a later date.
- Hexaware Technologies: The IT services company has been named an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, enabling it to sell, integrate and support Claude models directly for enterprise customers worldwide.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: Managing Director and CEO Ashok Vaswani has informed the board that he will not seek reappointment after his current term ends on December 31, 2026, citing personal reasons. The board has initiated the process to appoint a successor.
- Tata Motors PV: The passenger vehicle arm of the Tata Group clarified media reports regarding a partnership with Stellantis, stating that while it signed a non-binding MoU in February, no definitive agreement has been finalised.
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): The Centre's offer-for-sale (OFS) attracted strong investor demand, enabling the government to raise an estimated ₹2,084 crore after exercising the greenshoe option.
- Torrent Power: The company has completed the acquisition of equity stake and convertible instruments in Nabha Power Limited from L&T Power Development for ₹3,632.35 crore.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a Pre-License Inspection at the company's biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, issuing seven observations.
- IIFL Finance: The board has approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore through equity and other eligible securities. It has also approved doubling the limit under its global medium-term note programme and increasing its overall borrowing capacity.
- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the company's long-term issuer credit rating and the rating on its senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', while maintaining a Stable outlook.
- Persistent Systems: The company is set to acquire Nagarro SE at EUR 81 per share, creating the Persistent-Nagarro Group, a $2.9 billion AI-led digital engineering company. The transaction is expected to close by early 2027.
- Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA concluded its inspection of the company's subsidiary, Auroactive Pharma, in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations following an inspection conducted between June 22 and June 26, 2026.
- Waaree Energies: The company clarified that a recent determination by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in an anti-circumvention investigation does not conclude that it exported solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin cells to the US.
- Transrail Lighting: The company has secured fresh international orders worth around ₹459 crore, primarily in the transmission and distribution segment. Its order inflow for the year now stands at ₹1,034 crore, while it also holds the L1 position for projects worth nearly ₹400 crore.