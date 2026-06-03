Stocks to Watch, June 3: Alkem Labs, Dhanuka Agritech, Paytm, Canara Bank

Stocks to Watch today, June 3: Indian equity markets are expected to open sharply lower on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran intensified. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran had mined large segments of the Strait of Hormuz — a development that rattled investor sentiment.

At 7:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 119 points lower at 23,485.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Asian markets were mixed — Japan's Nikkei hit a record high, surging over 2 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 gained 0.79 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.8 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street notched fresh record closes — the Dow Jones advanced 0.45 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.13 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.

Stocks in focus on June 3, 2026 Alkem Laboratories: The company launched The company launched semaglutide in single-shot , pre-filled syringes in India, with a starting price of ₹350 per unit. Infosys: The IT major has expanded its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, to modernise the bank's financial crime operations using the NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform. Bliss GVS Pharma: The company's manufacturing facility in Palghar, Maharashtra, has received an Inspection Closure Report from the World Health Organization (WHO), confirming compliance with WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. Dhanuka Agritech: The company has issued its letter of offer for the buyback of up to 5,00,000 equity shares at ₹1,400 per share — a total outlay of up to ₹70 crore — through the tender offer route. The buyback offer opens June 4 and closes June 10, 2026.

Canara Bank: The board has approved a capital raising plan of up to ₹8,500 crore for FY27 through Basel III compliant debt instruments — ₹4,500 crore via Additional Tier I bonds and ₹4,000 crore via Tier II bonds — subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Concord Biotech: The company has The company has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL. Tata Group stocks: The boards of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons are The boards of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons are scheduled to meet on June 8 and June 12 , respectively, though neither has disclosed an agenda, according to reports.

Godrej Industries: The company has entered the wealth management business, targeting assets under management (AUM) of ₹1 trillion and a network of 35 locations over the next five years. Paytm: Uber and Paytm have each committed a strategic investment of ₹60 crore in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the government-backed e-commerce platform. Ramky Infra: The company is targeting order inflows of approximately ₹6,000 crore in FY27, supported by opportunities in wastewater treatment, industrial parks, and a circular economy project under discussion with a state government, Chief Executive Officer Sunil Nair said. Hindustan Unilever: The company has inaugurated a new Unilever Fragrance Hub (UFH) in Mumbai, reinforcing India's position as a key growth market and R&D hub for the Unilever group.