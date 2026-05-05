Stocks to Watch today: L&T, Tata Tech, M&M, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, Coforge

Among global peers, stock markets in China, Japan, and South Korea are closed today on account of regional holidays. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, meanwhile, was trading lower by 0.70 per cent. Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 pulling back from record highs after a South Korean ship was struck by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident, along with Tehran signaling its influence over Middle East oil flows, weighed on sentiment and offset optimism from strong first-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.41 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 0.19 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.13 per cent.

Inox Green Energy Services: The company informed that the Scheme of Arrangement with Inox Renewable Solutions has been finalised. Both companies have filed the certified copy of the NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies on May 4, 2026. The scheme has become effective from May 4, 2026, with the appointed date being October 1, 2024. Coforge: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on May 5, 2026, to consider and fix the record date for determining shareholders of Cigniti Technologies whose shares will be cancelled and exchanged for new shares of Coforge, as per the approved swap ratio.

Q4 results today Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Marico, Hero Motocorp, United Breweries, Punjab National Bank, SRF, Coforge, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Shoppers Stop, Raymond, Raymond Realty, Aavas Financiers, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, and Cigniti Technologies.

GIFT Nifty futures signal a weak start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. At 06:53 AM, the futures were quoted at 24,038, down 168 points from the previous close.