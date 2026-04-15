Stocks to Watch today: LIC, ICICI Pru Life, GAIL, Ujjivan SFB, OMCs

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity indices are likely to see a power-packed session today as optimism grew that the US and Iran may restart negotiations. Notably, US President Donald Trump has said that the talks could take place 'over the next two days' in Pakistan. As of 7:05 AM, Indian equity indices are likely to see a power-packed session today as optimism grew that the US and Iran may restart negotiations. Notably, US President Donald Trump has said that the talks could take place 'over the next two days' in Pakistan. As of 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty , an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index , was up more than 350 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 24,230, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, Asian markets, among the hardest hit by the West Asia conflict, traded higher, tracking gains in the US stocks. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced nearly 3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 per cent, while the Topix rose 0.9 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.

Oil prices declined amid rising hopes of a solution to the conflict, with Brent crude trading at $95.5 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate quoting at $91 per barrel. Overnight, Wall Street indices jumped with tech heavyweight Nasdaq surging 1.9 per cent, followed by S&P 500 and Dow Jones, up 1.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 15: Q4 results: Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tejas Networks, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company, among others, will be in focus as these companies will announce Q4FY26 results today.

OMCs: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL are likely to remain in focus amid a decline in crude oil prices on hopes for a diplomatic solution to the West Asia conflict. Upstream oil companies (including Oil India and ONGC), Larsen & Toubro, among others, could also react to the recent developments. LIC: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has approved a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has approved a bonus issuance of equity shares in a 1:1 ratio . The bonus issue will be done by capitalising Rs 6,325 crore out of reserves and surplus available with LIC as of December 31, 2025. LIC is yet to announce the bonus record date.

Just Dial: Just Dial has reported a Just Dial has reported a net profit of ₹100 crore in Q4FY26 , down 36 per cent Y-o-Y. The company had earned a profit of ₹157 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue, however, grew by 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹307.2 crore. Ebitda margin came in at 28.9 per cent and Ebitda stood at ₹88.8 crore. Ujjivan SFB: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said that the RBI has rejected its Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said that the RBI has rejected its application to transition to a universal bank and advised it to reapply after demonstrating a diversified loan portfolio. In February 2025, Ujjivan SFB had announced submitting an application for a universal banking licence to the RBI.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Poonawalla Fincorp has announced the completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising ₹2,500 crore. The company issued 67,430,883 equity shares of face value ₹2 each to QIBs at an issue price of ₹370.75 per equity share. The issue price represented a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of ₹390.26 per equity share, resulting in aggregate proceeds of ₹2,500 crore. ICICI Prudential AMC: ICICI Prudential Asset Management ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has reported a 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in PAT to ₹763.4 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations rose 19.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,517.1 crore. For the full FY26, the company reported a 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in PAT to ₹3,298.6 crore, and revenue stood at ₹5,764.6 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for FY26.

Swaraj Engines: Swaraj Engines has reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its net profit to ₹54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of ₹45.42 crore clocked in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue came in at ₹545.7 crore in the reporting quarter, up over 20 per cent from ₹454.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Additionally, the board of Swaraj Engines also recommended a final dividend payout of ₹110 per share of Rs 10 face value for FY2026. The board has set July 3 as the record date. GAIL: State-run GAIL (India) will invest ₹3,800 crore in setting up 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, as part of its push towards clean energy and net-zero goals. The firm will develop a 600-MW solar project with a 550-MWh battery energy storage system at the TUSCO Solar Park in Jhansi, primarily to meet the captive power needs of its petrochemical plant at Pata in Uttar Pradesh. It will also set up a 100-MW solar project with a 22-MWh storage system in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, to cater to its PDH-PP plant in Raigad.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has reported 57.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q4FY26 net profit to ₹609 crore. Its PAT in Q4 of FY25 was ₹386 crore. For the fiscal year 2026 (FY2026), the company reported a 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in profit to Rs 1,600 crore. Value of New Business (VNB) increased by 10.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,629 crore with a margin of 24.7 per cent. Additionally, the company declared a final dividend of ₹1.65 per share for FY26. Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the building materials division of the Nirma Group, has a decline of 15 per cent Y-o-Y in its consolidated profit to Rs 140.81 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations was, however, up 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,306.75 crore in the quarter. For the full fiscal year (FY2026), Nuvoco Vistas' profit stood at Rs 359.77 crore, up multifold compared to Rs 21.84 crore recorded in the previous fiscal (FY2025). Its total income was up 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,362.35 crore in FY26.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc said that it was declared the successful bidder for a critical mineral block in Rajasthan under the Tranche V auction, conducted by the Ministry of Mines. In a filing, the company said that it won the bid on the highest final price offer of 0.3.05 per cent. Hindustan Zinc is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. RailTel: RailTel Corporation in a filing said that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for an order of ₹255.27 crore for deploying integrated tunnel communication systems. The estimated size of order as per LoA is said to be ₹255.2 crore (including tax).