Stocks to Watch today, Mar 24: HDFC Bank, Coal India, Oil stocks, Wipro

Stocks to Watch today, March 24, 2026: Indian equities are poised for a gap-up opening, tracking firm global cues as hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict pulled oil prices lower. As of 7:24 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 323 points at 22,833.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher after US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the US and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in West Asia.” However, Iranian state media said no direct talks had taken place between the two countries. By the close, the Dow Jones rose 1.38 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.15 per cent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.38 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Markets across Asia-Pacific also traded in the green. China’s CSI 300 rose 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.55 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.15 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.76 per cent. Here is a list of stocks to watch on March 24, 2026: Oil-linked stocks: Aviation, tyre, oil marketing companies, and other oil-sensitive names will remain in focus after Brent crude futures rose 3 per cent to $102.93 a barrel, as markets reassessed the supply outlook after Iran denied holding talks with the US, contradicting President Donald Trump’s earlier claim that discussions were under way.

HDFC Bank: The private lender has engaged external law firms to The private lender has engaged external law firms to examine the resignation letter of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty , who stepped down last week citing differences with the bank over “values and ethics”. Coal India: The company’s board has granted in-principle approval for the listing of subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) through an initial public offering. The proposal includes an offer for sale of up to 25 per cent of Coal India’s stake and a fresh issue of up to 10 per cent equity by SECL, subject to regulatory clearances. ICICI Bank: For the country’s second-largest private sector lender, liabilities are expected to remain a key area of focus. According to Motilal Oswal, the bank plans to strengthen its liability franchise while remaining open to selectively tapping wholesale funding avenues such as certificates of deposit and other bulk deposits to support growth.

Wipro: The IT services company has The IT services company has expanded its presence in South Korea with a larger office in Seoul and the launch of an Innovation Lab. Hindustan Foods: The FMCG contract manufacturer has acquired the ayurvedic, herbal beauty care, and cosmetics manufacturing facility of Ultra Beauty Care Pvt Ltd in Maharashtra for ₹19.9 crore. Hindustan Zinc/Tata Steel: Hindustan Zinc has entered into a partnership with Tata Steel to broaden the use of its low-carbon zinc offering, EcoZen, in steel production. Bosch: The company has formed a The company has formed a joint venture with Tata AutoComp Systems to address opportunities in the electric mobility space. G R Infraprojects: The company has received a Letter of Award from NHAI for a ₹2,440.87 crore highway project in Bihar under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project involves construction of a 4-lane greenfield stretch of NH-33 from Mokama to Munger and is scheduled for completion within 910 days from the appointed date.