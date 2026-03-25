Stocks to Watch today, Mar 25: OMCs, RIL, SBI Card, NTPC Green, TVS Motor

Asian markets rallied in early trade after US President Donald Trump suggested productive discussions regarding a resolution to hostilities with Iran. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi surged around 3 per cent each, while Chinese indices also posted gains. Although Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, US stock futures turned positive overnight following reports of a proposed peace plan.

Oil stocks: Oil-linked stocks such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Oil India, and Petronet LNG will be in focus after Brent crude futures fell below $100 per barrel.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reports suggest the energy giant has secured Reports suggest the energy giant has secured 5 million barrels of Iranian crude oil following the temporary lifting of US sanctions.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker’s board has greenlit a The automaker’s board has greenlit a ₹10,189 crore investment for the first phase of its new Gujarat manufacturing facility, targeting an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh units by 2029.

SBI Card: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data reveals the company’s market share in credit card spending grew to 17.57 per cent during the April–February FY26 period, up from 15.61 per cent a year ago.

Jindal Steel: The company has finished a significant capacity expansion at its Angul complex in Odisha, aimed at boosting domestic production and cutting reliance on imports.

Swiggy: The food delivery major has increased its The food delivery major has increased its platform fee to ₹17.58 per order

TVS Motor Company: Shareholders can expect an interim dividend of ₹12 per share following board approval.

Coal India: Through its subsidiary MCL, the miner plans to establish Through its subsidiary MCL, the miner plans to establish two new non-coking coal washeries in Odisha and is exploring a coal gasification-based fertiliser project.

NTPC Green: The company has inked a pact with Nxtra Data to develop renewable energy projects that will provide round-the-clock green power to Nxtra’s data centres across India.

BPCL: The state-run refiner has commissioned a 2G Bioethanol plant in Bargarh, capable of producing 100 KL of fuel-grade ethanol daily from rice straw.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL): In line with government efforts to promote cleaner fuels, MGL has introduced new incentives to encourage the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG).

Sanathan Textiles: The company's subsidiary, Sanathan Polycot, will acquire a 26 per cent stake in a Serentica Renewables unit to secure 32 MW of captive green power.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company has named Suraj Bahirwani as the CEO Designate for its Pantaloons brand as part of a leadership transition.

Bata India: The footwear retailer has reached a milestone of 700 franchise outlets across the country.