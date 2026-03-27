Stocks to Watch today, Mar 27: Oil stocks, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Ola

Stocks to Watch today, March 27, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to open on a weak note today, with GIFT Nifty trading over 180 points lower at 23,121. The negative sentiment mirrors global market weakness, as uncertainty around a potential peace deal in West Asia continued amid mixed signals from the US and Iran.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Oil India, and others will remain in focus after Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel again.

Among Asian indices, mainland China’s CSI 300 slipped 0.25 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.94 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.09 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.94 per cent.

The company's board has approved raising funds through the issuance of up to 7.5 crore warrants to promoters at ₹74 per share.

The company's MD & CEO Rishi Gupta has secured bail from a special economic offences court in Hyderabad, nearly a month after his arrest.

Shriram Finance:

The company has received Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for a $4.4 billion investment by Japan’s MUFG Bank, which will take a 20 per cent stake.

Jindal Steel:

Talks regarding a potential acquisition of Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit may collapse due to disagreements over pension obligations, capital expenditure, and energy costs, according to reports.

Anil Ambani group stocks/SBI:

The CBI has carried out searches linked to an alleged ₹114.98 crore fraud involving Reliance Telecom and the State Bank of India (SBI).

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL):

The company has reportedly purchased liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Iran for the first time in nearly eight years to address supply concerns arising from the West Asia conflict.