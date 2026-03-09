Stocks to Watch today: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, March 9, 2026: The Indian equity markets are likely to kick-start the week’s first trading session on a lower note, weighed down by weak global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a gap-down opening for the benchmark Indian equity indices. At 06:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,839, down 706 points from its previous close.

Among the global peers, the Asian markets traded sharply lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi plunging more than 6 per cent in early trade, leading a broader regional sell-off as oil prices surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also declined 3.68 per cent in early trading.

In the energy market, Brent crude futures jumped 16.1 per cent to $107.61 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged nearly 17.7 per cent to $107.02. The spike in oil prices follows production cuts by major Middle Eastern producers—including Kuwait, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates—after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Friday, March 6, Wall Street’s three major indices ended lower amid a sudden setback in the US labour market and a 12 per cent surge in US oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.59 per cent, the broader S&P 500 declined 1.33 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.95 per cent. Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

UltraTech Cement: The company has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire 26.20 per cent equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight Private Limited, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy. HDFC Life Insurance Company: The Board of Directors of the company has approved the appointment of Mr. Vijay Vaidyanathan as the Chief Human Resource Officer with effect from April 1, 2026. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has announced that it has received a letter dated March 5, 2026, from the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Fraud Section (the “Department”), stating that, based on the information available to it, the Department has closed its inquiry under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. § 78dd-1, et seq. The Department has not recommended any enforcement action against the company.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha to the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Accordingly, Saha has been appointed as a Whole-time Director (designated as Whole-time Director – Executive Director) and a Key Managerial Personnel of the bank with immediate effect. Tata Power Company: The vertically integrated power company has The vertically integrated power company has announced its collaboration with Salesforce , the world’s #1 AI CRM, to digitally transform its rapidly expanding rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC): The company has informed the exchanges that the ongoing war in the Middle East region has adversely impacted the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). In this regard, GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL), the company’s supplier of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG), has received a Force Majeure notice from its upstream supplier, Petronet LNG Limited (PLL), citing transit constraints affecting the supply of LNG. Accordingly, due to supply constraints, the allocation of RLNG quantities to GNFC under the Supply Agreement has been restricted to 60 per cent of the Daily Contracted Quantity (DCQ) on an overall basis with effect from March 6, 2026.