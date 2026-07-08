Stocks to Watch today: Maruti, RCF, BHEL, Torrent Pharma, Tata Power, IHCL

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating at a weak start for domestic equity indices as investors assessed the implications of renewed West Asia tensions. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty is indicating at a weak start for domestic equity indices as investors assessed the implications of renewed West Asia tensions. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 148 points, or 0.60 per cent to trade at 24,233.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 index snapped the four-day winning streak to close in the red at 24,398.70, down 31.65 points or 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower, tracking Wall Street losses and escalating tensions in the West Asia after the US launched fresh strikes on Iran in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz

At last check, South Korea's Kospi was down 0.72 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.55 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.36 per cent. In commodities, oil prices gained after the strike. Bernt crude gained 2.24 per cent to trade at 75.82 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged 2.34 per cent to quote at $72.09. In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength ​against a basket of six currencies, traded at 101.18, its highest level ??since July 2. Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices closed in the red, weighed down by losses in chipmakers due to mounting doubts about the sustainability AI-driven rally. The Nasdaq Composite led the losses as it declined 1.16 per cent. The S&P 500 fell 0.45 per cent, while Dow Jones lost 0.25 per cent.

Stocks to Watch today, July 8 (Wednesday) Maruti Suzuki: The company has received a demand of over ₹9 crore from the Customs authority in Maharashtra over payment of duties on imported goods at different rates. Uno Minda: The auto components maker said it will invest ₹320 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility to enter the four-wheeler passenger vehicle seating systems segment. The plant, to be set up Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will have an annual capacity of 2.40 lakh units. BHEL: The state-owned company has OMCs: Shares of OMCs IOCL, BPCL and HPCL will remain in focus today as oil prices gained after the US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran. RCF: The state-owned fertiliser firm plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO). IDFC First Bank: The lender has launched provident fund payment services through its integration with the EPFO, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The state-owned company has collaborated with thyssenkrupp nucera India for indigenisation and local manufacturing of alkaline electrolyser systems for green hydrogen projects.

Sun Pharma, SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), and 10 other global banks, have combined forces to finance Sun Pharma's $11.75 billion buyout of US-based Organon & Co announced this April. Gold NBFCs: A report by RBI said that outstanding loans against gold jewellery stood at ₹3.29 lakh crore at the end of May 2026, up 69.9 per cent from ₹1.94 lakh crore a year earlier. Kalyan Jewellers: The company has reported a 38 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated revenue for Q1FY27, driven by strong performance in both Indian and Middle Eastern markets. India operations saw 38 per cent revenue growth during Q1. The share of recycled gold as a percentage of revenue was in excess of 55 per cent.

Indian Hotels Company: The company has signed 20 hotels in Q1FY27. The hospitality major said that it is "well poised" to achieve a 700-hotel portfolio by 2030 under its 'Accelerate 2030' strategic roadmap. Premier Energies: The solar modules manufacturer has received orders worth ₹3,011 crore in Q1, for supply of solar cells and modules. The contracts have been awarded by a mix of power producers and module manufacturers. Fractal Analytics: The company said that it has been selected as a Preferred Services Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track. As a Preferred Services Partner, Fractal can access Anthropic's technical teams while helping clients solve business problems at scale using AI.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has fixed July 17 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of JB Chemicals who shall be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Torrent Pharma as per the share exchange ratio set out in the merger scheme. 51 fully paid-up equity shares of Torrent Pharma having face value of ₹5 each will be given for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each in JB Chemicals. RRP Defense: The firm has secured a manufacturing contract worth ₹64.31 crore from BEL for the supply of a telescopic day sight product.