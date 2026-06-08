Stocks to watch today: Oil India, ixigo, ZEEL, GE Vernova, Amber Ent

Stocks to watch today: Indian equities are likely to open weak, tracking simmering tensions in West Asia and its impact on crude oil prices. At 7:25 AM, Indian equities are likely to open weak, tracking simmering tensions in West Asia and its impact on crude oil prices. At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 23,110, up 24 points or 0.11 per cent. It was, however, down more than 300 points from Friday's futures closing levels. The Nifty 50 index had ended Friday’s session at 23,366.70, down 49.85 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as an escalation in the West Asia war rattled investor sentiment. Japan's Nikkei plunged 4.17 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 6.17 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 dropped 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.58 per cent.

Within commodities, US crude futures were up $2.10, or 2.32 per cent, at $92.64 per barrel, while Brent crude futures rose $2.33, or 2.5 per cent, to $95.42 a barrel. Earlier on Friday, Wall Street indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones cracking 1.35 per cent. The S&P 500 index fell 2.6 per cent, while tech heavyweight Nasdaq lost 4.18 per cent. Key stocks to watch on June 8, 2026: Rajesh Exports: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is set to decide in the coming days on Oil & gas stocks: Shares of OMCs will remain in focus today as oil prices were up more than $2 a barrel on Monday morning. Additionally, the OMCs, effective Sunday, The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is set to decide in the coming days on removing Rajesh Exports from the list of beneficiaries under the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage, after the SEBI last week passed an interim order alleging massive financial fraud by the Bengaluru-based firm.: Shares of OMCs will remain in focus today as oil prices were up more than $2 a barrel on Monday morning. Additionally, the OMCs, effective Sunday, raised the price of domestic LPG by ₹29 per cylinder

Tata Motors: N Chandrasekaran has said that Tata Motors will keep on investing in electric and hydrogen-based technologies for commercial vehicles. He said that the transition to cleaner mobility requires a portfolio of electric, hydrogen and cleaner internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies. Andhra Cements: The board has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation in respect of Merger of our company viz.,. Andhra Cements Limited ("ACL" or "Transferor Company") with its holding company Sagar Cements Limited ("SCL" or "Transferee Company") pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Scheme"). Tata Steel: The company may have to defer the timeline of its 1.25-billion-pound UK project for transitioning to a low-carbon steel-making process by six to eight months, as the The company may have to defer the timeline of its 1.25-billion-pound UK project for transitioning to a low-carbon steel-making process by six to eight months, as the company is facing delays in "securing access to electricity ". As part of its decarbonisation plan, Tata Steel is setting up the UK's largest low-carbon EAF (electric arc furnace) project of 3.2 million tonnes capacity at Port Talbot with 1.25 billion pounds of investment to replace its now-shut blast furnace plant of similar capacity.

LIC: LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy has said that LIC is engaging with key financial regulators, including the Reserve Bank and Sebi, to expand the availability of long-term investment instruments as inflows into its annuity products keep on rising. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on June 10 to consider raising of funds by issuing equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, in one or more tranches, through permissible modes, including but not limited to private placement / preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company has said that it has sought a review of the insolvency-related surveillance framework, under which trading in the company's stock is allowed only once a week. ixigo: Travel booking platform ixigo (Le Travenues Technology) said its board has approved the acquisition of a majority stake of 54.66 per cent in flexible-stay hotel network Brevistay (Brevistay Hospitality Pvt Ltd) for a total investment of ₹65.69 crore. Amber Enterprises India: Its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics has formed a JV with Singularity Des Electronics, incorporating ILJIN Technologies Private Limited. IL JIN holds a 60 per cent majority stake with an investment of ₹60,00,000, while Singularity holds the remaining 40 per cent with ₹40,00,000, forming a combined capital base of ₹1,00,00,000. The new entity will serve as a dedicated electronics platform focused on the medical, defence, and aerospace sectors, and is classified as a step-down subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Limited.

GE Vernova T&D India: GE Vernova has signed an agreement with renewable energy company Powerica Ltd to supply 28 wind turbines for a project in Gujarat. The deal includes turbine supply and installation at Botad Wind Farm in Gujarat. GE Vernova T&D India is a subsidiary of global energy leader GE Vernova. Oil India: Oil India has made its second natural gas discovery in the Andaman offshore region. The latest discovery was made at the Vijayapuram-3 exploratory well, located about 15 kilometres off the east coast of the Andaman Islands in a water depth of 355 metres. TVS Motor Company: The company has launched 'TVS Paddock', an exclusive retail channel dedicated to its premium motorcycle portfolio as it seeks to strengthen customer engagement and tap the country's fast-growing premium mobility segment.

Nestle India: Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary has said that rural India remains one of the "biggest growth opportunities" for the company as it expands its reach beyond smaller towns into deeper rural markets amid evolving consumption patterns. In another related development, general licence fees (royalty) paid by Nestle India to its Switzerland-based group entity Societe des Produits Nestle S.A. were up 13.91 per cent to Rs 1,024.5 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest annual report. RailTel: The company has secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board for providing security related ancillary services during recruitment examination. The size of order as per work order is ₹41,32,36,473 (excluding tax).

HCLTech: The IT company has announced that Guatemala-based CISP - Comitato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo dei Popoli as the winner and Argentina-based Aves Argentinas and Mexico-based Isla Urbana – Lluvia para Todos A.C. as runners-up of the third edition of the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas. The three NPOs will collectively receive $1 million to scale innovative climate initiatives across the Americas. HG Infra: Infrastructure development company HG Infra Engineering has received the provisional completion certificate for a key infrastructure project worth ₹4,970.99 crore in Uttar Pradesh. Lenskart: SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited has disposed of an aggregate of 5,65,00,000 equity shares of Lenskart Solutions Limited, breaching the 2 per cent threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations