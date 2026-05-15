Stocks to Watch today: OMCs, Adani stocks, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, TMPV, HCC

Stocks to Watch today: Indian equities are likely to see a subdued start, tracking Asian peers as investors closely watch the second day of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. As of 7:40 AM, Indian equities are likely to see a subdued start, tracking Asian peers as investors closely watch the second day of talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. As of 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty traded in the red, down 62 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 23,667.

Among the Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index were down 0.9 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude trading at $107 a barrel and the US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, quoting near $102.

Overnight, Wall Street benchmark indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones climbing 370.26 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 50,063.46 after Cisco Systems reported stronger-than-expected earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.77 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, May 15: Q4 results today: Aarti Drugs, Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Arvind Ltd, Azad Engineering Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Balrampur Chini Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Nitrite, Cupid Ltd, Devyani International, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, ITC Hotels, NHPC Ltd, Power Grid Corporation, SAIL, SJVN Ltd, Solar Industries, Symphony Ltd, Tata Steel, and more.

OMCs: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) IOC, BOCL, and HPCL will remain in action today as the government has Gas stocks: Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Gujarat Gas will be in focus today as prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) have been hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi. This comes a day after MGL raised CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kg. Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) IOC, BOCL, and HPCL will remain in action today as the government has hiked retail selling prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 in four metro cities, effective from today. This is the first revision in retail prices in four years. The decision has come at a time when global energy rates have gone up significantly since the start of the West Asia war.Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Gujarat Gas will be in focus today as prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) have been hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi. This comes a day after MGL raised CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kg.

Adani stocks: Adani Group stocks will remain in action today as US authorities may be moving closer to resolving the fraud charges against Gautam Adani, according to people familiar with the matter, and end a criminal case against him. The Justice Department may announce that they are dropping the charges as soon as this week. Ending the cases will be a positive for the Adani Group, and clear the decks for the Ahmedabad headquartered conglomerate to return to international capital markets and resume its aggressive expansion strategy. JSW Steel: The steel company has posted a The steel company has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,243 crore in Q4FY26 on account of an exceptional gain of ₹17,888 crore. The company's total income in Q4 stood at ₹51,521 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.1 per share. Additionally, its board has approved raising up to ₹14,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures and equity shares.

Adani Enterprises: US-based investment firm US-based investment firm GQG Partners has sold 58.92 lakh shares (representing a 0.45 per cent stake) Adani Enterprises for ₹1,435 crore through an open market transaction. Apollo Tyres: The tyre manufacturer has reported more than three-fold jump in The tyre manufacturer has reported more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹630.97 crore in Q4 . Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹7,335.67 crore. HCC: Hindustan Construction Company has reported a 34.56 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit to ₹59 crore in Q4. Its total income during the quarter stood at ₹1,017.51 crore. HCC order book was at ₹12,971 crore as of March 31, 2026.

United Spirits: Diageo-controlled liquor maker has reported a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹539 crore. Its revenue was up 4.67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,855 crore. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per share. Voltas: Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider has reported a 51.87 per cent Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹113.43 crore. Its revenue from operations was at ₹4,887.83 crore in the March quarter. Additionally, the board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share. Siemens Energy India: The company has posted 52.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit at ₹375 crore for March quarter. Its revenue rose 27.4 per cent to ₹2,394 crore.

Shadowfax: Third-party logistics firm has reported a net profit of ₹56 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue for the quarter grew nearly 74 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,237 crore. Vedanta Limited: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the ratings of London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd to 'BB' from 'B+', citing the company's improved financial position and cost efficiency post demerger. Vedanta is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources. DLF: The realty firm DLF is targeting ₹20,000 crore worth of sales bookings this fiscal. Tata Motors PV: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has reported a 31.29 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit at ₹5,878 crore for Q4FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1.05 lakh crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The company has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share.