Stocks to Watch today: Paytm, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Angel One, SBI Funds

Stocks to Watch: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers and volatility in crude oil prices. As of 7:45 AM on Tuesday, July 21, the GIFT Nifty futures traded 137 points or 0.57 per cent lower at 24,143, signalling a flat start for Dalal Street.

The sentiment in Asian markets remained mixed, with South Korea's Kospi gaining 2.12 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.49 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 and China's Hang Seng remained under pressure, declining 0.19 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively.

Oil prices inched marginally lower but remained elevated after a sharp pullback from recent highs at the end of June. Crude oil prices fell 0.71 per cent on Tuesday. In trade today, Brent crude futures were trading at $88.59/bbl and WTI crude futures fell 0.28 per cent to $82.25/bbl.

Stocks to watch today (Tuesday, July 21) Earnings today: Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor Company, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Infrastructure, Adani Total Gas, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Anthem Biosciences, Bandhan Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, CRISIL, Sundaram-Clayton, Gabriel India, Granules India, Hatsun Agro Product, Sagility India, Bharat Coking Coal, and Atlanta Electricals. are slated to post their April-June quarter results today. SBI Funds Management: A key stock to remain in focus is A key stock to remain in focus is SBI Funds Management , which will debut on the exchnages at 10 AM on Tuesday. The company is the largest asset management company in India based on assets under management.

Alpine Texworld: will also see its stock debut on the exchanges today after it closed for subscription on July 16. The company focuses on producing textiles, and the manufacturing facilities are equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing. Alpine will also see its stock debut on the exchanges today after it closed for subscription on July 16. The company focuses on producing textiles, and the manufacturing facilities are equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing. SML Isuzu: The company reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹63.6 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27), compared with ₹67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue, however, rose 13.2 per cent to ₹958 crore from ₹846 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.8 per cent to ₹100 crore from ₹105 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 10.4 per cent from 12.4 per cent a year ago.

Paytm: The fintech company reported a The fintech company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹220 crore in the first quarter of 2026–27 (Q1FY27), up 79 per cent from ₹123 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1FY26). Sequentially, net profit rose 19.5 per cent from ₹184 crore in Q4FY26. The Noida-based firm generated ₹2,448 crore in revenue from operations in Q1FY27, up 27.6 per cent from ₹1,918 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this was up 8.1 per cent from ₹2,264 crore. BlueStone Jewellery: The Bengaluru-based company reported a 48 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone revenue to ₹733 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY27). Sequentially, revenue was up 6.6 per cent from ₹688 crore in Q4FY26. The jewellery retailer posted profit after tax of ₹14 crore for Q1FY27, against an adjusted loss of ₹21 crore in the year-ago quarter

Fundraise proposal: The boards of Sunteck Realty and TVS Motor Company are scheduled to meet to consider fundraising proposals. Angel One: Angel One's share price will remain in focus on Tuesday after the company declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. CDSL: SEBI has imposed a ₹1 crore penalty on CDSL for cybersecurity lapses linked to the November 2022 malware attack that disrupted the depository's operations and affected securities market settlements. L&T: The company's stock will remain in focus after it secured over ₹10,000 crore orders from metals and mining companies Tata Steel: The group's stock will remain in focus after it announced plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in its Jharkhand projects by 2028, which will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. Angel One's share price will remain in focus on Tuesday after the company declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per share.SEBI has imposed a ₹1 crore penalty on CDSL for cybersecurity lapses linked to the November 2022 malware attack that disrupted the depository's operations and affected securities market settlements.