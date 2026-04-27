Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Monday, April 27, following a rally in global markets, amid renewed hopes of US-Iran peace talks. At 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 192 points higher at 24,146.

Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, as investors brushed aside setbacks in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, even though rising tensions in the Middle East continued to keep oil prices elevated. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.41 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.9 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.17 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE US equity markets ended Friday mostly higher, led by a surge in Intel shares, as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posted gains for a fourth straight week and hit new intraday and closing records. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.63 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 27: Q4 results today: Ultratech Cement, Coal India, Varun Beverages, SBI Cards, Phoenix Mills, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Supreme Industries, Piramal Finance, City Union Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Canara Robeco AMC, Mahindra Holidays, Rallis India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Rossari Biotech, Prataap Snacks, Unicommerce Esolutions, Fabtech Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Adani Total Gas, among others, are scheduled to release their Ultratech Cement, Coal India, Varun Beverages, SBI Cards, Phoenix Mills, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Supreme Industries, Piramal Finance, City Union Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Canara Robeco AMC, Mahindra Holidays, Rallis India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Rossari Biotech, Prataap Snacks, Unicommerce Esolutions, Fabtech Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Adani Total Gas, among others, are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings

Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹20,589 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) , down 8.9 per cent from ₹22,611 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue grew 12.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3.25 trillion, as compared to ₹2.88 trillion in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹48,588, marginally down from ₹48,373 crore in Q4FY25. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26. Axis Bank: The private lender reported a The private lender reported a standalone net profit of ₹7,071.3 crore in Q4FY26 , marginally down from ₹7,117.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's net interest income (NII) increased 4.7 per cent to 14,457.2 crore compared to ₹13,810.5 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross NPA slipped to 1.23 per cent from 1.4 per cent in Q3FY26, and net NPA was down at 0.37 per cent from 0.42 per cent.

L&T Finance: The non-banking finance company reported a The non-banking finance company reported a net profit of ₹806.63 crore in Q4FY26 , up 26.79 per cent from ₹636.2 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income (NII) jumped 24.8 per cent to ₹3,024 crore from ₹2,423.2 crore in the year-ago period. Return on assets (RoA) improved to 2.40 per cent from 2.22 per cent a year ago. Return on equity (RoE) rose to 11.71 per cent from 10.13 per cent in Q4FY25. IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a The private lender reported a net profit of ₹533 crore for the Q4FY26 as against a loss of ₹2,236 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income zoomed 43.4 per cent to ₹4,371.5 crore against ₹3,048.3 crore. Its provisions and contingencies declined 38.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 29 per cent from the previous quarter to ₹1,484 crore.

IDFC First Bank: The bank reported a The bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹318.94 crore , up 4.89 per cent from ₹304.08 crore in the year-ago period. It reported a total income of ₹12,182.81 crore. Net interest income jumped 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,677.2 crore. Asset quality improved, with GNPA at 1.61 per cent against 1.69 per cent and NNPA at 0.48 per cent against 0.53 per cent. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: The state-owned oil refinery reported a net profit of ₹117 crore in Q4FY26, down 68.43 per cent from ₹371 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue increased 3.2 per cent to ₹28,493 crore from ₹27,602 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda also increased 58 per cent to ₹1,783. crore, and margins improved to 6.3 per cent.

RBL Bank: The lender's net interest income jumped 6.9 per cent from last year to ₹1,671 crore. Net profit stood at ₹230 crore, up 234 per cent from ₹69 crore in the year-ago period. Gross NPA slipped to 1.45 per cent from 1.88 per cent last quarter. Net NPA was down at 0.39 per cent from 0.55 per cent in the last quarter. India Cements: The Chennai-based cement manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹59.5 crore, up 142 per cent from ₹24.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 2.6 per cent to 1,228.65 per cent from ₹1,197.6 crore. The company reported a net loss of ₹10.9 crore compared to an exceptional gain of ₹90.1 crore in the year-ago period.

One97 Communications (Paytm): The The Reserve Bank of India has revoked the banking licence of Paytm’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank , with effect from April 24, barring it from carrying out any banking operations. In response to the RBI directive, the Board of Directors and shareholders, on April 25, passed the required resolutions to initiate the process of winding up Paytm Payments Bank. Indian Hume Pipe Company: The company has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a project valued at ₹417.97 crore (excluding GST). The contract comes from the Executive Engineer, Jihe Kathapur Lift Irrigation Division under the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) in Satara, Maharashtra. The project involves constructing headworks and a closed pipe distribution system for the Ner Direct Gravity Main, with an execution timeline of 48 months.