Stocks to Watch today, Friday, June 19, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the last trading session of the week on a lacklustre note, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a subdued start for benchmark indices, trading at 23,994 as of 06:48 am, down 100 points from the previous close.

Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Friday, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi extending its record-setting rally as shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed to all-time highs.

At last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 2.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6 per cent. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74 per cent.