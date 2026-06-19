Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Acme Solar
Stocks to Watch today, June 19, 2026: Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, Jubilant Pharmova, Amber Enterprises and Mahindra Lifespace Developers are among the top stocks to remain in focus todayKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Stocks to Watch today, Friday, June 19, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to begin the last trading session of the week on a lacklustre note, tracking mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures signalled a subdued start for benchmark indices, trading at 23,994 as of 06:48 am, down 100 points from the previous close.
Among the global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Friday, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi extending its record-setting rally as shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed to all-time highs.
At last check, South Korea's Kospi was up 2.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6 per cent. In contrast, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.74 per cent.
Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.
US markets are also closed on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. In the previous session on Thursday, Wall Street indices ended higher, led by gains in technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9 per cent, supported by strength in semiconductor counters. The S&P 500 gained 1.08 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14 per cent.
Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to watch during today's trading session:
- Reliance Industries: The company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) today. Investors will track commentary on new energy initiatives, the proposed listing of Jio Platforms, and capital allocation plans across businesses.
- IT stocks: Information technology counters are likely to remain in focus after Accenture shares fell over 14 per cent after it narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast and issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance, despite steady quarterly earnings.
- Infosys and Wipro: ADRs of both companies came under pressure following Accenture’s guidance revision. Infosys ADRs declined over 7 per cent, while Wipro ADRs fell more than 8 per cent. Separately, Wipro said it completed a large-scale, multi-year data centre migration for METRO AG and will acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in Aggne Global IT Services, taking its holding to 80 per cent.
- HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has extended the tenure of Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman until September 18, 2026.
- HCL Technologies: The company has launched an AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to support enterprises in developing and deploying Intel-based AI solutions.
- Bharat Forge: Its defence arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has signed a strategic partnership with US-based AM General at the Eurosatory defence exposition in Paris.
- Tata Motors: The company has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for participation in the government’s vehicle replacement scheme for old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region.
- Jubilant Pharmova: The USFDA has completed an inspection of its Jubilant HollisterStier CMO facility in Spokane, Washington.
- Amber Enterprises India: The company has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with OPPO Mobiles India for handset production.
- Tiger Logistics (India): The company has secured a break-bulk logistics contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited for movement of over-dimensional cargo from Italy to India, valued at around ₹4 crore.
- ACME Solar Holdings: ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA]AA- (Stable) to its subsidiary ACME Heergarh Powertech’s term loan and credit enhancement limits.
- Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd: Promoter Bosch Global Software Technologies has exercised the oversubscription option in the ongoing OFS, increasing the offer size to 21.67 lakh shares.
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd: Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai has announced that YKK India, a subsidiary of YKK Corporation, will set up a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.