Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, ITC, Sun Pharma, Swiggy, IOCL, IRFC

Stocks to watch today, Friday (July 31): Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening on Friday (July 31), tracking gains in the Domestic benchmark equity indices are likely to see a positive opening on Friday (July 31), tracking gains in the GIFT Nifty amid firm buying in Asian equities. As of 8:40 AM, the GIFT Nifty traded 58 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 24,420.

Earlier on Thursday, the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points to 24,275.85.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rallied sharply along with Wall Street, as South Korea's Kospi staged a record comeback. At last check, the index was trading 14 per cent higher, reversing steep losses from earlier in the week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 4.9 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.21 per cent. In commodities, oil prices dipped marginally amid the volatile West Asia crisis. Brent crude futures fell 0.88 per cent to $88.25 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 1.27 per cent to $82.53. Overnight in the US, key Wall Street indices closed sharply higher, with chip stocks jumping and Microsoft logging its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years. The Nasdaq gained 2.78 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 per cent. The S&P 500 climbed 1.66 per cent.

Key stocks to watch today, Friday (July 31) Q1 results today: Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, IOCL, ABB India, GAIL, Dixon Technologies, NALCO, Glenmark Pharma, SJVN, Aarti Drugs and more. Tata Steel: The firm has The firm has reported a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,385.24 crore in Q1. Its total income rose to ₹61,026.97 crore. The board also approved the core project of steelmaking capacity expansion for an estimated capex of ₹33,873 crore. Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has reported 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in The NBFC has reported 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated PAT to ₹6,081 crore for Q1 . Net interest income grew by 23 per cent to ₹12,571 crore. AUM surged 24 per cent to ₹546,944 crore.

Tata Power: The company has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its 800 megawatt (Mw) renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh, involving an investment of ₹5,750 crore. The project comprises 400 Mw of wind power at Kanekal and 400 Mw of solar power at Pattikonda. Swiggy Ltd: It has It has reported a net loss of ₹791 crore on a consolidated basis in Q1. Revenue from operations increased to ₹6,812 crore. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: The firm has reported a 93 per cent The firm has reported a 93 per cent jump in net profit to ₹138 crore in Q1 . Its total insurance revenue rose to ₹2,274 crore.

JBM Auto: It has reported a 16 per cent growth in PAT at ₹42.43 crore in Q1. Net sales stood at ₹1,442.45 crore. Hyundai Motor India: The company has reported a 35 per cent decline in consolidated profit to ₹888.62 crore in Q1. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹16,334.63 crore. RPG Life Sciences: The company will carve out its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business into a separate subsidiary and bring in healthcare-focused private equity (PE) investor InvAscent. The firm plans to build a larger API platform through acquisitions, capacity expansion, and international growth. NDSL: The company said that its consolidated net profit after tax increased from ₹89.6 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹98.3 core in Q1 FY27, up by 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Total Income increased from ₹346.8 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹560.5 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 61.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: It has reported a consolidated profit of ₹3.65 crore in Q1. Total income rose to ₹1,960.58 crore. Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company has reported a 3 per cent rise in profit to ₹566 crore in the first quarter. Revenue stood at ₹4,921 crore. IRFC: The PSU has reported a 10 per cent growth in net profit to ₹1,927 crore for the first quarter. Total income rose to ₹8,391 crore. Interest income declined to ₹1,148 crore. Railtel Corporation of India: The fir has reported its net profit at ₹657.8 crore in Q1FY26, while revenue from operations stood at ₹8,932.7 crore. LIC Housing Finance: The company has reported a single-digit growth of 9 per cent in its net profit to ₹1,488 crore in Q1FY27. The LIC-promoted housing finance company's total income declined to ₹7,066 crore. Its interest income fell to ₹7,024 crore.

Thermax: The company has reported an 85 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹22 crore in Q1 FY27. Transrail Lighting: Its s board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹600 crore via the QIP route. The board has also approved investment of 15,300,000 Emirati Dirham (about ₹40.25 crore) in its UAE-based wholly-owned subsidiary Transrail Trading LLC. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The firm has reported a net profit of ₹549 crore in Q1FY27, while revenue from operations stood at ₹2,943 crore. LT Foods: The FMCG major has reported an 8.86 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹183.44 crore for the June quarter. Revenue from operations increased 27.91 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,151.83 crore.