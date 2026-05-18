Stocks to watch today: Tata Steel, SAIL, ITC Hotels, Power Grid, Coal India

Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a lower start on Monday amid weakness in global markets as escalating US-Iran war has fuelled crude oil prices higher and weighed on risk-appetite.

At 7:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 107.5 points lower at 23,554.5.

Asian markets were trading lower on Monday as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran to “get moving, FAST,” raising concerns about further conflict in West Asia and possible disruptions to global oil supplies.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.36 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.21 per cent.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The sugar firm has reported a 30 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter to ₹160 crore from ₹229 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue for the quarter increased 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,604 crore compared with ₹1,504 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Godfrey Phillips: The tobacco manufacturer reported an The tobacco manufacturer reported an 86.7 per cent Y-o-Y surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹521.43 crore. The company's total revenue from operations soared 84.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,485.54 crore for the Q4FY26, as against ₹1,887.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company's subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO) (Tahid), has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Meridian Transportes Maritimos SA from Logistica y Servicios Maritimos SA and Simpo SA. RBL Bank: The private sector bank has announced the completion of the regulatory and governmental approval process for the proposed strategic investment by Emirates NBD Bank. Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC) has received a letter from the Ministry of Finance approving its proposed acquisition of more than 49 per cent and up to a 74 per cent stake in RBL Bank.