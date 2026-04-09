Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Info Edge, ITC Hotels, Lupin, NHPC, KEC Intl

Stocks to watch: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a negative start on Thursday, April 9, amid mixed global market cues. The early optimism around the Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a negative start on Thursday, April 9, amid mixed global market cues. The early optimism around the two-week US-Iran ceasefire faded, with investors reacting to reports of potential violations of the agreement.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the US of breaching the ceasefire agreement, citing the denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, and a drone entering Iranian airspace as key violations.

Around 07:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 23,994 points, down 105 points or 0.44 per cent.

Asian markets were also trading lower on Thursday. Last checked, South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.43 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.71 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.88 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE US equity indices settled higher following the news that the US and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index rose 2.51 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.8 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.85 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 9: Q4 results today Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Anand Rathi Wealth, GM Breweries, and Rajputana Stainless will remain in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings announcement today.

InfoEdge: The company reported standalone billings of ₹1,057.1 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q3FY26), up from ₹983.8 crore in the year-ago period. For the fiscal 2026 (FY26), the company's standalone billings stood at ₹3,177.5 crore as against ₹2,881.7 crore in the previous fiscal. Recruitment solutions business jumped to ₹810.7 crore in Q4FY26, up 9.5 per cent from ₹740.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Jeevsanthi jumped 21 per cent to ₹38.6 crore, while Shiksha fell 12.9 per cent to ₹45.1 crore. Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets. It will release the tablets in multiple strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1,000 mg in the United States, according to a regulatory filing.

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major has received multiple new orders worth ₹2,518 crore across its civil, transportation, transmission & distribution (T&D), and cables & conductors businesses. RITES: The company has received an amendment to its contract from National Aluminium Company for PMC services related to a railway siding project in Odisha. The contract value has been revised to ₹118.89 crore from ₹79.73 crore (excluding GST) and is being executed on a cost-plus turnkey basis. ITC Hotels: Foreign investor GQG Partners offloaded shares worth about ₹197 crore in ITC Hotels through a bulk deal on Wednesday. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 1,28,87,559 shares of ITC Hotels at an average price of ₹152.67 per share, taking the total transaction value to roughly ₹197 crore, according to exchange data.