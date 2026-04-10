Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Wipro, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, BSE, Tata Steel

Stocks to watch: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Friday, following gains in global markets, as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran kept investors on the edge.

Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 23,942 levels , up 58.5 points or 0.24 per cent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, following an earlier call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a pause in some of the hostilities to observe the holiday.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Friday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 1.81 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 2.37 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.10 per cent.

US stock market ended higher on Thursday amid the optimism the ceasefire between the US and Iran would hold. Here are the key stocks to watch today, April 10: Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services major reported a consolidated profit of ₹13,718 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), up 12.2 per cent from ₹12,224 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue grew 9.6 per cent to ₹70,698 crore against ₹64,479 crore. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) jumped 14.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹17,870 crore, and Ebit margin expanded 108 bps to 25.27 per cent. JSW Steel: In the Q4FY26 business update, the company reported a 3 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated crude steel production to 7.43 million tonnes (MT) compared to 7.63 MT in year-ago period. India operations crude steel production slipped 1 per cent to 7.34 MT from 7.4 MT in Q4FY25.

Wipro: In a regulatory filing, the company said that its board will consider a proposal for a buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on April 16, 2026. The proposal will be taken up alongside the announcement of the company’s Q4FY26 results. If approved, this would mark Wipro’s first buyback since June 2023. BSE: The exchange said that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivative contracts on the BSE Focused IT Index. The BSE Focused IT is a sector index that measures the performance of the 14 companies belonging to the information technology (IT) sector. In a regulatory filing, the company said that its board will consider a proposal for a buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on April 16, 2026. The proposal will be taken up alongside the announcement of the company’s Q4FY26 results. If approved, this would mark Wipro’s first buyback since June 2023.

Tata Steel: The company has acquired the remaining 0.01 per cent stake (10,000 equity shares) in its subsidiary, Tata Steel Colors, from BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings for ₹0.03 crore. Following the transaction, its stake has increased to 100 per cent, making Tata Steel Colors an indirect wholly owned subsidiary. HDFC Life Insurance: The company's board will consider a proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on April 16. JSW Energy: The company has excercised its option to acquire the remaining 26 per cent equity stake in JSW Mahanadi Power Company (JMPCL), in line with earlier acquisition of a 74 per cent stake under an approved resolution plan.

Prestige Estates: The realty firm has acquired a 50 per cent partnership interest in Aaramnagar Realty LLP, investing ₹180 crore through capital and current account contributions. Ashiana Housing: The company has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Pune, Maharashtra, for the development of a senior living project with an estimated sales of potential of ₹1,800 crore. Saatvik Green Energy: The company's material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured orders worth ₹108.75 crore for solar PV module supply from Independent Power Producers and EPC players. Additionally, Abani Kant Jha has stepped down from the position of chief financial officer with effect from April 7, 2026.