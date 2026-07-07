Stocks to Watch today: Trent, Titan, Power Grid, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic equity indices on Tuesday. At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic equity indices on Tuesday. At 7:35 AM, GIFTY Nifty traded at 24,560, up 68 points, or 0.28 per cent. Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 index settled 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent higher at 24,430.35.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, with South Korea’s Kospi leading the losses, down 4.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.80 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200, however, was flat with positive bias.

Within commodities, oil prices edged higher. At last check, the Brent crude was trading at $72.50 per barrel, up 0.71 per cent, while WTI crude rose 0.77 per cent to $69.08.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street indices advanced on a rebound in semiconductor stocks as investors eye a strong second quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher, up 0.72 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.29 per cent. Key stocks to watch today, July 7 (Tuesday): Power Grid Corporation: The PSU has The PSU has secured a loan of 80 billion yen (JPY) from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. The loan agreement was signed by Powergrid on June 17. Cochin Shipyard: The government has launched an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 5.04 per cent stake in Cochin Shipyard at a floor price of ₹1,400 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on July 7. Retail investors will be able to place bids on July 8.

Titan: Titan Company’s consumer businesses registered a growth of 41 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27. A total of 77 stores (net) were added during the quarter expanding the combined retail network presence to 3,680 stores. Trent: The Tata group company said that its standalone revenue from operations (excl. GST) in Q1FY27 stood at ₹5,666 crore, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y. Revenue from sale of merchandise (excl. other operating income) also grew by 19 per cent during the quarter ended June 2026. As of 30th June 2026, the company had a portfolio of 1,312 stores includes 301 Westside, 982 Zudio (including 7 in the UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts. This involved a net addition of 1 Westside and 19 Zudio stores during the quarter.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The scheme of amalgamation of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (transferor company) with Torrent Pharmaceuticals (transferee company) and their respective shareholders has been sanctioned by the NCLT, vide its order dated July 6, 2026. Varun Beverages: Its wholly-owned subsidiary VBL Industries (Kenya) Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire the value-added dairy Beverages, Juices and Packaged Drinking Water of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) Limited for a consideration of USD 32 million. TVS Motor Company: The company said that its brand TVS Apache has reached 7 million customers worldwide. TVS Supply Chain Solutions: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised the Outlook on TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and its bank loan facilities to Positive from Stable while affirming the rating at ‘IND AA’.

Blue Jet Healthcare: Its board has approved the floor price for Qualified Institutional Placement, at ₹531.70 per share. ZEN Technologies: Vector Technics, a subsidiary of Zen Technologies, emerges as India's largest fully integrated drone propulsion manufacturer, expands manufacturing capacity to 300,000 units annually. MobiKwik: The fintech firm has received shareholders' approval to transfer its lending services business to another wholly owned subsidiary. The shareholders have also approved changes in the objects and terms of utilisation of the IPO proceeds, including an extension to the time limit for their use. The company has already received NBFC license approval from the RBI.