Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty is hinting at a positive start today, tracking rally in Asian markets and overnight gains in the US on hopes for an end to the West Asia war. As of 7:45 AM, GIFTY Nifty was up 85 points, or 0.34 per cent to trade at 23,480. Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 index closed edged lower by 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60.

Tracking the Wall Street gains, Asia-Pacific markets rallied on Friday morning, with South Korea's Kospi surging 7.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was up 2.6 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 edged up 1.09 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.14 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street rallied with the three major indices registering their biggest daily gains since April 8 after President Donald Trump said that a deal between America and Iran would be signed soon, and it should be done pretty quickly. He added that under the deal, “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” At close, the Dow Jones gained 1.86 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped 1.75 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. Within commodities, oil prices slumped to two-month lows. Brent dropped 1.5 per cent at $89.08 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 2 per cent to $86.08 a barrel.

List of key stocks to watch today, June 12 - Vedanta: Vedanta's four demerged companies will list on the bourses on June 15. The four companies are: Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL). Cipla: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the drug maker's its Goa facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The regulator had inspected Cipla's Goa facility in April. Vodafone Idea: Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said that Vodafone Idea is at an inflexion point with the prospects of the telecom-services provider looking up. Speaking at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM), he said, "I think we have good times ahead ... there will continue to be a few challenges but I still believe that we are at a point of inflexion.” This was his first address to the shareholders since his appointment as non-executive chairman in May. NLC India: The PSU has signed a pact with CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, for collaboration in the field of critical and strategic minerals beneficiation and extraction technologies. Dabur India: The company has said that the USFDA had inspected its manufacturing plant at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and had identified certain deficiencies on account of data integrity and maintenance lapses. The company, after receiving inspectional observations, submitted responses to the regulator. The FMCG major said that there is no violation(s)/ contravention(s) committed or alleged to be committed. Also, there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company. Oil India: Oil India and Canada's Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) have signed a collaboration framework to jointly explore carbon capture, geothermal energy and other clean energy technologies. Fertiliser stocks: Fertiliser stocks such as RCF, Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilisers, FACT and more could remain in focus today as the government may have to reassess its subsidy for FY27 following the sharp decline in global rates as quoted in the latest urea tender of state-run National Fertiliser Ltd (NFL). India’s latest tender, floated by NFL to purchase 1.7 million tonnes of urea, quoted prices as low as $445-449 per tonne for deliveries at the east and west coasts. CDSL: New York-headquartered Global Finance magazine has honoured Central Depository Services (India) Ltd with the 'Most Innovative Fintech Company' award in the Asia Pacific region for its operational breakthroughs in regulatory compliance. Ratnaveer Precision: The company will raise funds through the issue of fully paid equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for cash aggregating up to ₹330 crore to the eligible shareholders as on the Record date (to be determined in due course) on a rights basis. Sagility: The company has announced its acquisition of CareSeed, a US-based healthcare analytics company specialising in NCQAcertified HEDIS quality reporting, medical record review, chart abstraction, and regulatory analytics for health plans. OMCs: Shares or oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL will remain in focus today as oil prices slumped to two-month low on West Asia breakthrough hopes. Separately, the government has restricted industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying petrol and diesel from petrol pumps. Private banks: Shares of private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank will be in focus as they have raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits by up to 310 basis points (bps) and 305 bps, respectively.