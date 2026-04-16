Stocks to Watch today: Wipro, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, Tejas Networks

Stocks to Watch today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to continue their recovery rally today as optimism grows surrounding a possible diplomatic solution to the West Asia conflict. As of 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty, a pre-market indicator for the Nifty 50 index, traded 62 points, or 0.25 per cent higher at 24,311. On Wednesday, the 50-share index climbed 388.65 points, or 1.63 per cent to end at 24,231.30.

Asia-Pacific markets traded broadly higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. At last check, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.7 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.6 per cent. China’s CSI 300 index was flat with positive bias and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.72 per cent.

As the possibility of a peace deal between the US and Iran grew, oil prices eased further, with the West Texas Intermediate slipping marginally to $91.19 per barrel. The brent crude declined 0.13 per cent to quote at $94.81 per barrel. Overnight Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied to record closing highs as investors were encouraged by corporate earnings and ​hopeful of progress in US-Iran talks. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed with a gain of 55.57 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 7,022.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 376.93 points, or 1.6 per cent to settle at 24,016.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 72.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 48,463.72.

Here are the top stocks to watch today, April 16: Q4 results today: Shares of Wipro, Alok Industries, Angel One, CRISIL Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and VST Industries among others will be in focus today as these companies will announce their Q4FY26 results. Wipro: Wipro will remain in focus as the IT services company will announce its Q4 results today. Besides, the company could also announce a share buyback and a dividend. Shriram Finance: Shriram Finance said its wholly owned subsidiary Shriram Overseas Investments Ltd has received in-principle approval from RBI to commence Primary Dealer (PD) business. HDB Financial Services: HDB Financial Services has reported 41 per cent Y-o-Y growth in profit at ₹751 crore for Q4FY26. The firm's net interest income stood at ₹2,399 crore in the reporting quarter, up from ₹1,973 crore a year ago, representing an increase of 21.6 per cent. For the full FY2026, the company reported 17 per cent growth in PAT at ₹2,544 crore. The NBFC arm of HDFC Bank has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share of ₹10 face value. Shriram Finance said its wholly owned subsidiary Shriram Overseas Investments Ltd has received in-principle approval from RBI to commence Primary Dealer (PD) business.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit to ₹547 crore for Q4FY2026. Its total income in Q4 increased to ₹6,619 crore from ₹5,851 crore in the year-ago period. For the full FY226, the company's net profit grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,772 crore. Additionally, the company has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share. Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, ahs reported widening of its losses in Q4FY26. The company reported a net loss of ₹211 crore in March quarter. The firm had reported a net loss of ₹72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Tejas Networks' revenue declined by 82 per cent Y-Y- to ₹332.3 crore, down from ₹1,907 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter a year ago. For the full FY2026, the company reported a loss of ₹909 crore versus a profit of ₹447 on Y-o-Y basis. ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit to ₹547 crore for Q4FY2026. Its total income in Q4 increased to ₹6,619 crore from ₹5,851 crore in the year-ago period. For the full FY226, the company's net profit grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,772 crore. Additionally, the company has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share.

SAMHI Hotels: SAMHI Hotels' subsidiary SAMHI Skyline has entered into an agreement for leasing a 162-room hotel within Ingka Centres India's upcoming 2.5 million square feet mixed-use development in Noida. The project will be executed under SAMHI's long-term variable lease model. Tata Group stocks: Tata Group stocks will be in focus as its chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Group's presence in Uttar Pradesh is set to more than double in the coming years. He made the remarks at an event marking the rollout of the one-millionth bus from the Tata Motors plant in Lucknow. Brigade Enterprises: Real estate company Brigade Enterprises has said that it will develop a 39-acre township project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹7,200 crore. The company has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru.