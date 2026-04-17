Stocks to watch today: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a tepid note on Friday. As of 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty, an offshore indicator for ͏the Nifty 50 index, traded flat with positive bias at 24,174.

At last check, South Korea's benchmark Kospi was down by 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.9 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI300 index was trading 0.23 per cent lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded in the red with a cut of 0.32 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower despite optimism grew over West Asia conflict after US President Donald Trump signaled progress on ceasefires and talks with Iran. Besides, Trump has also announced a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon At last check, South Korea's benchmark Kospi was down by 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.9 per cent. Mainland China’s CSI300 index was trading 0.23 per cent lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded in the red with a cut of 0.32 per cent.

Within commodities, oil prices eased further, with Brent crude futures declining 1.1 per cent to $98.36 per barrel. The WTI crude oil was down by 1.4 per cent at $93.32 per barrel. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.24 per cent northward. Here are the top stocks to watch today, April 17: Q4 results today: Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Consumer Care, Aditya Birla Money, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Mastek Ltd, will announce their Q4 results today.

Wipro: IT services company Wipro has reported a IT services company Wipro has reported a marginal decline in its Q4FY26 net profit to ₹3,501.8 crore on Y-o-Y basis. The company' revenue from operations grew by 7.6 per cent to ₹24,236.3 crore in the quarter. For full fiscal year (FY2026), Wipro recorded a net profit of ₹13,197.4 crore and its revenue stood at ₹92,624 crore. Additionally, Wipro has announced a share buyback programme worth ₹15,000 crore, its largest repurchase offer to date. Wipro has fixed the buyback price at ₹250. HDFC Life Insurance: HDFC Life has reported HDFC Life has reported 4 per cent increase in standalone profit at ₹495.65 crore for Q4FY26 . Its net premium income stood at ₹25,829 crore. For the entire FY2026, HDFC Life's profit grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,910 crore and total premium rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹79,387 crore. The board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.10 per equity share of ₹10 face value.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Waaree Renewable Technologies has reported over 66 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its net profit to ₹155.72 crore in Q4FY26. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,102.40 crore, up from ₹476.58 crore on Y-o-Y basis. For the full FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹478.65 crore as against ₹228.92 crore in FY25. The revenue from operations more than doubled in the discal to ₹3,331.42 crore. BPCL: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has said that its subsidiary arm for oil and exploration projects, Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL), would State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has said that its subsidiary arm for oil and exploration projects, Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL), would invest around $2.8 billion in a Brazil-based oil and gas project . The project’s operator, Brazil’s state-run Petrobras, has approved the final investment decision (FID).

Angel One: Angel One has reported a net profit of ₹320 crore in Q4FY26, up 19 per cent Q-o-Q and 84 per cent Y-o-Y. The company's total consolidated gross revenue in the quarter under review stood at ₹1,467 crore, up 9.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 39 per cent Y-o-Y. The company said that its broking segment's average client funding book remained stable at ₹5,850 crore in the March quarter. In the non-broking segment, a total of 2.1 million unique SIPs were registered in the three-month period. The total AUM stood at ₹360 crore. Max Healthcare: Max Healthcare is planning to add around 1,200 new beds to its system in India, and the expansion of its position in medical tourism in FY27. Company's MD and chairman told Business Standard that this move will expand Max Healthcare's overall capacity to around 6,500 beds by the end of the current fiscal year. The group further aims to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years.

Alok Industries: Textile manufacturer Alok Industries has reported widening of consolidated net loss to ₹192.54 crore in Q4FY26 from a net loss of ₹74.47 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations was up 3.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹982.97 crore during the period under review. Alok Industries is jointly owned by Reliance Industries and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction. VST Industries: The company has reported over 100 per cent jump in its Q4FY26 net profit at ₹11.67 crore on exception gains ₹86.9 core. The company had earned a profit of ₹53 crore in Q4 of last fiscal. Its revenue from options grew by 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹689 crore in the quarter. Additionally, the board has recommended a final dividend payout of ₹12 per share.

RVNL: RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder for an East Coast Railway order worth ₹968 crore. The company has fixed July 10 as the record date. Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has said the demand in the Middle East is intact. However, production at its UAE-based unit faced some impact due to supply-chain disruptions. Amandeep Singh, president, LCV, IO, defence & power solutions, said that there can be some disruption due to shortage and logistics issues from the impact of West Asia disruption, but the situation is expected to "bounce back" quickly. Moschip Technologies: The company has announced plans to acquire a 73 per cent controlling stake in Vayavya Labs for about ₹245 crore in a cash and equity deal.