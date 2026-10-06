Stocks to watch: Trent, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Adani Power, Marico & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices looked poised for a firm start on Tuesday as oil prices crept towards $100 per barrel and amid positive global cues. As of 7.45 AM, : The Indian benchmark indices looked poised for a firm start on Tuesday as oil prices crept towards $100 per barrel and amid positive global cues. As of 7.45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were 68 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 22,664.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.30 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 added 0.61 per cent. South Korea's Kospi, however, lost 0.44 per cent as trading resumed following an extended holiday.

Overnight, Nasdaq notched a record high close amid gains in tech stocks and as oil prices declined. The S&P 500 also hovered close to its all-time high levels. At close, Nasdaq was up 1.05 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 per cent and S&P 500 climbed 0.66 per cent.

Oil prices reversed earlier losses to gain marginally, with Brent up 0.3 per cent at $100.7 a barrel. Resilient Middle Eastern crude exports and a G7 emergency stockpile release ​eased supply concerns, though attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ​Saudi targets kept traders wary of risks to Gulf supplies. Stocks to watch today (October 6) Trent: Apparel retailer : Apparel retailer Trent reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone revenue for ​the second quarter, helped by ​growth across its fashion and lifestyle businesses. Axis Bank: Private sector lender, : Private sector lender, Axis Bank , reported a 22.7 per cent YoY rise in gross advances to ₹13,84,600 crore in the September quarter while total deposits grew 20.7 per cent YoY to ₹14,52,100 crore.

Vedanta: Metal and mining major : Metal and mining major Vedanta 's board is proposed to meet on Thursday, October 08 to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2026-27. The record date for dividend is October 14, 2026. Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects second-quarter consolidated revenue to rise in the high ​teens, supported by growth across its businesses. Godrej said it remains on track to meet its full-year outlook for fiscal 2027 and ‌expects to ​exceed it in select areas. RBL Bank: The lender said its total : The lender said its total deposits rose 34 per cent YoY to ₹1.56 trillion in the quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY27), while gross advances grew 40 per cent to ₹1.43 trillion, according to provisional business figures released by the lender on Monday.

Tata Steel: The Tata group company has developed a hot-rolled, : The Tata group company has developed a hot-rolled, fire-resistant E350 structural steel that can retain a substantial proportion of its strength at high temperatures. The company on Monday said the steel can retain two-thirds of its room-temperature yield strength at 600°C for up to three hours. HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is set to establish a second production line for the : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is set to establish a second production line for the Shakti engine at its Koraput facility in Odisha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to lay the foundation stone for the new line on Tuesday. BPCL: The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has recommended environmental and coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances for the ₹1.03 trillion greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex being set up by Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The healthcare firm has entered into an Operation and Management Agreement with the Mission of Mercy Hospital and Research Centre to operate, manage, direct and control the hospital and provide healthcare services. Marico: The FMCG major has acquired an aggregate of 60 per cent stake on a fully diluted basis in Satiya Nutraceuticals, a subsidiary that owns the brand “PLIX”, and further has a right under the definitive agreement(s) to acquire the remaining 40 per cent stake, subject to certain terms and conditions. Adani Power: Adani group company Adani Power and Druk Green Power Corp, Bhutan’s state-owned utility, has signed the shareholders agreement (SHA) for setting up a 770 MW Chamkharchhu Hydropower Project in Thimpu, Bhutan.