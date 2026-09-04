Stocks to watch: UltraTech, Cipla, Sterlite, Tata Power, OMCs & more

Stocks to watch today: The Indian benchmark indices were poised for a positive start on Friday, September 4. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 0.41 per cent higher at 24,031 around 7.49 AM.

Asian markets mirrored the trend of US markets, which closed higher on Thursday following Fed Governor Christopher Waller's comments on holding rates at the current level if price pressure doesn’t surprise.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were up 0.68 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.

In the US market, at Thursday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 1.18 per cent and 1.06 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.4 per cent higher.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open In the Oil markets, Brent and WTI crude futures rose 0.57 per cent and 0.77 per cent at $96.06 and $92, respectively. Stocks to Watch Today OMC stocks in focus: OMC stocks representing the state-run Oil Marketing Companies, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, will also remain in focus on Friday after Brent crude prices remained elevated at $96 per barrel. UltraTech Cement: Aditya Birla Group forayed into the wires and cables market with an investment of ₹1,800 crore. The new business will operate through its cement arm UltraTech Cement, under the Ultravolt brand.

Power Grid Corporation of India: Received a ₹1,152.49 crore Letter of Intent to develop an inter-state transmission system in Gujarat. Max Healthcare: The Board has approved the infusion of an additional amount of around ₹87.87 crore by way of subscription to equity shares on a rights basis in Kalinga Hospital. Cipla: Its US subsidiary, Invagen Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the exclusive US licensing and supply of QL2107. Tata Chemicals: Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the ousting of Tata Chemicals and is seeking new investors to take over its century-old mining rights for soda ash-producing minerals. Bharat Forge: Subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems signed an MoU with FN Herstal for local manufacturing of defence systems.