Stocks to watch today: is indicating a muted start for the domestic equity indices on Tuesday. As of 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 18 points lower, or 0.07 per cent, at 25,277. GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start for the domestic equity indices on Tuesday. As of 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty traded 18 points lower, or 0.07 per cent, at 25,277.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 index surged 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, to end at 25,291.10. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell, tracking losses on Wall Street, as caution ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s earnings was compounded by US moves to further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips and servers.

At the last check, South Korea's Kospi index fell 1.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2 per cent. Australia's ASX 200 index traded 1.5 per cent lower.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq declined 2.49 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.92 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively. Stocks to watch today, Tuesday (November 17) Tata group stocks: Tata group stocks could in focus today as a senior RBI official has reiterated the central bank's demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations. Tata group stocks could in focus today as a senior RBI official has reiterated the central bank's demand that Tata Sons, the holding company of the salts-to-software conglomerate, be listed as per existing regulations. READ MORE BSE: The exchange has received approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer and sell its Bankex Index Futures to investors in the United States.

Urban Company: The firm has launched its QIP issue at a floor price of ₹161.03 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹2,500 crore in fresh capital. SML Mahindra: The firm has announced 41,34,756 rights equity shares each on fully paid-up basis for an amount aggregating up to ₹1449,64,54,536. The rights issue price has been fixed at ₹3,506. The firm has set November 20 as the record date. Tata Power: Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 100.8 MW wind project in Maharashtra, which is expected to generate 308 million units of clean electricity annually. Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 100.8 MW wind project in Maharashtra, which is expected to generate 308 million units of clean electricity annually. Ashok Leyland: Its MD and CEO, Shenu Agarwal has said that India's commercial vehicle industry volume could grow in double digits in FY27, with growth likely to reach mid-teens for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs).

Kalpataru Projects International: The company has secured an order worth ₹2,610 crore in South America. The EPC project pertains to power transmission lines and substations. Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm's board has approved a ₹80,000 crore expansion programme to nearly double its metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) over the next 3-5 years. Capri Global: The company has secured approval from shareholders to raise funds of up to ₹4,000 crore by way of equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / warrants and/or any other securities or instruments, through one or more permissible modes, including a rights issue, preferential issue on a private placement basis, public issue, QIP, FCCBs, ECBs or any other method.

YES Bank: RBI has moved the SC seeking a review of its judgment in the Yes Bank Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds case, in which the apex court set aside the writeoff of the bonds worth ₹8,415 crore. RBI has moved the SC seeking a review of its judgment in the Yes Bank Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds case, in which the apex court set aside the writeoff of the bonds worth ₹8,415 crore. READ MORE Mankind Pharma: The pharma major has entered into a licensing agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals for Ensartinib, a novel, patented oncology drug approved by the US health regulator. IHCL: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company has announced its midscale hotel brand Ginger's foray into franchising through a strategic partnership with Lords Hotels & Resorts. The partnership aims to onboard 50 hotels under the Ginger brand over the next 24 months.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company on Monday said it has mobilised ₹292 crore for cancer care over the last 15 years through a dedicated fund, and announced the launch of a new edition of the initiative. It has launched the 'HDFC Charity Fund for Cancer Cure (Feb 2030)' fixed maturity plan in collaboration with the Indian Cancer Society. IDBI Bank: Its employee unions have called a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of the bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings. Its employee unions have called a one-day nationwide strike on December 3 to protest against the proposed sale of the bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings. READ MORE Senco Gold: The company said that it has delivered a record performance during the 41-day festive period from October 1 to November 11, achieving its highest-ever Retail Net Sales Value (NSV) of over ₹2,426 crore during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive season.