Street cheers TVS Motor's Q1 beat; stock gains 3%, analysts see 15% upside

TVS Motor Q1 results review: TVS Motor reported its Q1FY27 results after market hours on Tuesday, delivering strong performance for the April–June quarter (Q1FY27). The automaker's earnings were supported by favorable currency benefits and tight cost control, analysts said.

The automaker's counter gained on Wednesday. At 09:18 AM, TVS Motor share price was trading 2.66 per cent higher at ₹3,892 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.44 per cent at 24,091.70. In intraday trade, the stock gained 3.21 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹3,913 per share.

TVS Motor Q1 results highlights:

TVS Motor Company's Q1 profit on a standalone basis was ₹1,174 crore, the highest ever and up 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over ₹776 crore posted during the first quarter of 2025-26.

The company posted its highest earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,779 crore, recording a growth of 41 per cent. The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 30bps to 12.8 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 12.5 per cent in the year-ago period. Topline growth for TVS Motor Company also remained strong at 38 per cent to ₹13,896 crore in the said quarter as against ₹10,081 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. This performance was driven by the company's highest-ever quarterly sales in Q1. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The overall two- and three-wheelers grew by 28 per cent to 1.63 million units as against 1.28 million units registered in the quarter ended June 2025

Brokerages’ view on TVS Motor post Q1 Results Motilal Oswal | Buy | Target ₹4,470 MOFSL noted that TVS Motor's Q1FY27 Ebitda came in 8 per cent "ahead of our estimate of ₹17.8 billion as the impact of a sharp rise in input costs was offset by improved mix, favorable currency benefits, and tight cost control." The brokerage however, said that due to lower other income, higher depreciation, and a higher tax rate, PAT came in line with our estimate at ₹10.2 billion. "Given the better-than-expected performance in Q1FY27, we raise our earnings per share estimates by 8 per cent and 5 per cent over FY27-28," MOFSL said.