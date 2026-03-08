Home / Markets / News / Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debuts

Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debuts

Nifty's 24,000 level emerges as a key support amid global fund outflows and West Asia tensions, while IT stocks turn defensive and the first IPO opens at GIFT City IFSC

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, Trading
premium
The Nifty 50 is testing key support near 24,000 amid geopolitical jitters, while Nifty IT emerges as a defensive play and the first IPO opens at GIFT City.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
24,000 support level for Nifty under watch 
The Nifty 50 has retreated about 6 per cent from its recent peak of 26,000, rattled by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent selling by global funds. The benchmark index ended the latest session at 24,450. With sentiment remaining fragile, market participants say the near-term trajectory will hinge on whether the index can hold key support levels. Technical analysts are closely tracking the 24,000 mark, which is seen as a critical psychological threshold. “Despite the correction, the index managed to defend the 24,300-24,350 support range, which aligns with a previous swing low and continues to act as a key demand zone,” said Hariprasad K, founder of Livelong Wealth. He noted that the 24,000 level remains the most crucial support and a decisive break below this level could trigger a deeper medium-term correction. 
Nifty IT turns defensive play amid ₹ weakness 
After plunging nearly 20 per cent in February, information technology (IT) stocks are emerging as a relative safe haven in the latest market downturn. Last week, the Nifty50  declined nearly 3 per cent, while the Nifty IT  fell a milder 1.5 per cent. On days of intense selling pressure, the sectoral index even managed to post modest gains. Analysts say the sharp correction last month has made valuations more reasonable. In addition, IT stocks tend to benefit from a weakening rupee, as a large share of the sector’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. “Valuations have turned reasonable after the steep correction in February. IT stocks also act as a hedge against rupee weakness. Moreover, growth for the sector is expected to slow rather than collapse, as IT services remain deeply embedded in enterprise technology stacks and operations,” said an analyst. 
First IPO at GIFT City takes off 
The much-awaited first IPO at the GIFT City IFSC has finally opened, with market participants closely watching the response to gauge whether the fledgling ecosystem can emerge as a viable alternative for smaller firms looking to raise dollar-denominated capital. Bankers say the platform offers certain advantages over traditional domestic listings. “Regulators are seen as more facilitative and quicker in approvals. In addition, GIFT City offers tax efficiency and is designed to attract offshore capital,” said a banker. The offer by XED Institute, which provides executive education programmes, opened on Friday and will close on March 18. The company aims to raise $12 million (about ₹100 crore), including a fresh issue of $9.6 million and an offer for sale of $2.4 million.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold poised for volatile week as West Asia tensions roil markets: Analysts

West Asia crisis, crude prices likely to steer stock markets this week

FPIs pull ₹21,000 cr in last four trading sessions amid West Asia conflict

Mcap of 8 top valued firms erodes by ₹2.81 trn, SBI biggest laggard

Sebi unveils 'debit freeze' for MF folios; Sedemac IPO booked 2.7x

Topics :Street SignsNiftyIndian stock marketIT stocksGIFT City

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story