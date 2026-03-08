Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debuts

After plunging nearly 20 per cent in February, information technology (IT) stocks are emerging as a relative safe haven in the latest market downturn. Last week, the Nifty50 declined nearly 3 per cent, while the Nifty IT fell a milder 1.5 per cent. On days of intense selling pressure, the sectoral index even managed to post modest gains. Analysts say the sharp correction last month has made valuations more reasonable. In addition, IT stocks tend to benefit from a weakening rupee, as a large share of the sector’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. “Valuations have turned reasonable after the steep correction in February. IT stocks also act as a hedge against rupee weakness. Moreover, growth for the sector is expected to slow rather than collapse, as IT services remain deeply embedded in enterprise technology stacks and operations,” said an analyst.