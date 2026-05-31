Street signs: A difficult pitch, Nifty edges past Sensex, some green shoots

The annual investor conference season hosted by global brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Citi, BofA and UBS is underway. This year, however, these marquee gatherings — where leading Indian companies pitch their investment case to global institutional investors — are taking place against one of the most challenging backdrops for domestic equities. Investor sentiment towards India has weakened as global capital gravitates towards the artificial intelligence-led rally in the US and parts of Asia, a theme in which India has little direct participation. At the same time, the recent rise in crude oil prices has added another layer of uncertainty. Against this backdrop, market participants say discussions at the conferences are therefore likely to focus on company-specific execution, earnings visibility and growth prospects. Whether corporate managements can do enough to revive foreign investor confidence remains to be seen.