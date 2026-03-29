Street signs: Bank-backed brokers may regain edge, IPO pipeline stalls

The primary market is set for a subdued week, with no new issues expected to open amid heightened volatility linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. Activity will be limited to listings, with Central Mine Planning slated to debut on Monday, followed by Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, Powerica, and Sai Parenterals on Thursday. A strong listing performance could help lift sentiment, though that appears unlikely. Grey market premiums for all four remain muted at 0-4 per cent, signalling modest investor appetite. Meanwhile, the pipeline remains crowded. Several companies are racing against the expiry of their Sebi approvals, while others have rushed to tap the market before the validity of their September 2025 financials lapses on March 31, leaving limited room to defer launches.