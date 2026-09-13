NSE MF Invest is one of the fastest growing business segments for NSE. The mutual fund transaction platform has tripled its revenues in the last two years — from ₹11 crore in FY24 to ₹32 crore in FY26. Revenue nearly doubled to ₹11.2 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹ 5.9 crore a year earlier. The surge has come on growing volumes. Since its revamped launch on August 22, 2025, transactions have grown over 90 per cent year-on-year with peak daily volumes rose from 1.36 million to 2.74 million, the stock exchange stated in its red herring prospectus. The stock is trading at a 11 per cent premium in the grey market ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) this week, shows investorgain.com.