Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Big-ticket IPOs to hit Street next week; NSE issue in focus
Big-ticket IPOs to hit Street next week;NSE issue in focus 
The IPO of the National Stock Exchange of India, which opens September 17, is a keenly watched listing given its scale. Kheria Autocomp will also launch on September 17 and closes September 21 — a keenly watched listing given the exchange’s scale. Also opening in the week are SS Retail, Hero Motors, Jindal Supreme (India), and Sonaselection India. On the SME platform, SpectraA Technology Solutions and Kheria Autocomp will also launch September 17-21, alongside smaller issues from Vama Wovenfab, Shakti Polytarp and Quanto Agroworld opening September 15.
 
Small but, MF transactions a revenue engine for NSE 
NSE MF Invest is one of the fastest growing business segments for NSE. The mutual fund transaction platform has tripled its revenues in the last two years — from ₹11 crore in FY24 to ₹32 crore in FY26. Revenue nearly doubled to ₹11.2 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹ 5.9 crore a year earlier. The surge has come on growing volumes. Since its revamped launch on August 22, 2025, transactions have grown over 90 per cent year-on-year with peak daily volumes rose from 1.36 million to 2.74 million, the stock exchange stated in its red herring prospectus. The stock is trading at a 11 per cent premium in the grey market ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) this week, shows investorgain.com.
 
IFSCA eases rules for GIFT City fund managers   
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has notified amendments to its fund management regulations, easing several requirements for fund managers in GIFT City. The changes allow venture capital schemes to make follow-on investments in companies incorporated more than 10 years ago, subject to conditions. The regulator has also introduced flexibility in distribution rights through senior and junior units. For certain schemes, fund managers’ contribution requirements have been eased, while exemptions have been provided for index schemes and some fund-of-funds structures. The amendments also revise disclosure, valuation and reporting requirements for fund manager.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Traders back Sebi's CAS revamp, favour gradual move to blended VWAP

Premium

Robust demand, pricing to keep volumes strong for diagnostics sector

FPIs withdraw ₹13,138 crore from equities in Sep amid global uncertainty

Sebi proposes changes to derivatives settlement, closing auction timings

Global funds turn wary of Indian stocks as AI boom draws money elsewhere

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsNSE IPONational Stock Exchange

First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

Next Story