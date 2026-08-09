The July rally in the stock market, which saw the Nifty gain over 2 per cent, may not have translated into stronger mutual fund inflows. MF inflow data, due this week, could be relatively soft, if MFs' net equity investment data is any indication. Net MF inflows fell to ₹13,164 crore in July, from ₹50,643 crore in June and ₹60,597 crore in May, shows data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This, however, is only an indication, as MF investments in equities are influenced by net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes, changes in cash holdings and shifts in the equity allocation of hybrid funds.