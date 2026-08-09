The new closing auction session (CAS) has left sections of the trading and broking community exasperated, with traders complaining that the mechanism has made the final closing price increasingly difficult to predict. Options and algorithmic traders have been among the worst hit, as strategies built around live market levels and historical closing patterns have struggled to cope with auction-driven repricing. Traders say profitable positions can unexpectedly turn into losses because of the lack of visibility on where the market will settle. Brokers are considering whether to take their concerns to the authorities. “No formal representation has been made yet, but we are discussing the issue, observing the disruption and assessing whether a representation is required,” a broker said. Expectations of a quick reversal are low. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has generally not rolled back regulatory changes in a hurry. Even if representations are made, an immediate rollback appears unlikely, particularly with fewer than 10 trading sessions of empirical evidence so far.”