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Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Dazed and confused; Milky Mist, Shiprocket GMP at 20%
Dazed and confused 
The new closing auction session (CAS) has left sections of the trading and broking community exasperated, with traders complaining that the mechanism has made the final closing price increasingly difficult to predict. Options and algorithmic traders have been among the worst hit, as strategies built around live market levels and historical closing patterns have struggled to cope with auction-driven repricing. Traders say profitable positions can unexpectedly turn into losses because of the lack of visibility on where the market will settle. Brokers are considering whether to take their concerns to the authorities. “No formal representation has been made yet, but we are discussing the issue, observing the disruption and assessing whether a representation is required,” a broker said. Expectations of a quick reversal are low. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has generally not rolled back regulatory changes in a hurry. Even if representations are made, an immediate rollback appears unlikely, particularly with fewer than 10 trading sessions of empirical evidence so far.” 
Milky Mist, Shiprocket quote 20% GMP 
The current week will be busier for the initial public offering (IPO) market. The IPOs of Technocraft Ventures and LEAP India will conclude, while those of Molbio Diagnostics, Dhoot Transmission, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Shiprocket, and Behari Lal Engineering will open and conclude. Together, these seven are raising ₹10,312 crore. Both Shiprocket and Milky Mist Dairy Food are quoting grey market premiums (GMPs) of around 20 per cent, while Dhoot Transmission leads with a premium of nearly 30 per cent. The remaining issues have GMP ranging from 8 to 18 per cent. 
MF flows might have stumbled in July
The July rally in the stock market, which saw the Nifty gain over 2 per cent, may not have translated into stronger mutual fund inflows. MF inflow data, due this week, could be relatively soft, if MFs' net equity investment data is any indication. Net MF inflows fell to ₹13,164 crore in July, from ₹50,643 crore in June and ₹60,597 crore in May, shows data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This, however, is only an indication, as MF investments in equities are influenced by net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes, changes in cash holdings and shifts in the equity allocation of hybrid funds.
 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketauctionNSE

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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