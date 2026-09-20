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Street signs: FPI flows stay diverse, Nifty may break weekly losing streak

FPIs sell ₹23,676 crore in the secondary market, analysts see scope for a Nifty recovery, and grey-market premiums signal divergent IPO prospects this week

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Abhishek KumarShilpa Rangarajan
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are taking divergent routes in India — selling in the secondary market while continuing to invest in primary issues. FPIs have pulled out ₹23,676 crore through exchange sales this month (up to September 19), reversing the positive flow trend seen in July and August, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. However, primary-market investments remained positive at ₹2,703 crore this month, taking the year-to-date tally to ₹48,550 crore. This partly explains the primary-market boom despite tepid secondary-market performance, he said. FPI inflows through the primary market route fell 41 per cent to ₹70,822 crore in FY26 from ₹1.21 trillion in FY25, according to Sebi data.
 Nifty may break the weekly losing streak 
Nifty may attempt a measured recovery next week, but strong resistance at higher levels could keep gains in check, according to market experts. “Prices could continue to inch higher, albeit at a grudging pace,” said Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst — equity and derivatives, Angel One. He expects the secondary retracement to extend towards the 23,500-23,600 band, while 23,000-23,100 remains a crucial support zone. Pabitro Mukherjee, deputy vice president — research at Bajaj Broking, said surpassing Friday’s high of 23,389 could trigger a pullback towards 23,600. He sees 23,500-23,800 as the immediate resistance zone, with 23,100-22,950 as support. According to Choice Institutional Equities, the technical setup remains range-bound with mixed momentum, warranting close monitoring of the mentioned support (23,100-22,950) and resistance (23,500-23,800) levels.
 Grey market sees mixed IPO debut prospects  
SS Retail and Jindal Supreme command stronger grey market premiums of over 30 per cent than larger issues such as NSE and Hero Motors, signalling stronger investor sentiment. NSE is trading at a single digit premium in the grey market, while Hero Motors trades at a discount, highlighting divergent expectations across the stocks set to list this week. A similar trend is visible in the IPOs set to open during the week: Varmora Granito, Elevate Campuses, ArMee Infotech, Swastika Infra, Adroit Industries (India), and A-One Steels India. 
   

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Topics :FPIstock market tradingMarket OutlookStreet Signs

First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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