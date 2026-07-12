Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Healthy GMP for SBI Funds Management ahead of IPO

Street signs: Healthy GMP for SBI Funds Management ahead of IPO

SBI Funds Management's IPO debuts with a 17% GMP as ethical investing gains traction and SAT reinforces insider trading norms in key market developments

street sign
premium
Representative image
Khushboo TiwariSundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 9:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Healthy GMP for SBI Funds Management 
Three initial public offerings (IPOs) are happening this week: the IPOs of Laser Power & Infra, Alpine Texworld and the ₹9,813 crore mega issue of SBI Funds Management. The issue size was revised after State Bank of India, one of the promoter-selling shareholders in the IPO, sold shares worth ₹1,655 crore in a pre-initial public offering (pre-IPO) transaction. SBI Funds Management’s IPO is being considered a crucial test of institutional and retail investor appetite ahead of a busy pipeline. The issue has a grey market premium (GMP) of 17 per cent above its issue price. Laser Power & Infra has a GMP of 16.4 per cent and Alpine Texworld 2 per cent.
 
Focus on ‘personal values and beliefs’
 
BSE’s launch of the “Saatvik 100” index and NSE’s “Nifty500 Ahimsa” offering underscores the growing demand for investment products that align with investors’ personal values and beliefs. Such faith- and values-based investing is not entirely new to India, with Shariah-compliant indices and investment products already finding a niche investor base. Introduction of these broadens the menu of ethical investing options, catering to investors who want their portfolios to reflect their lifestyle, cultural or philosophical preferences. Their success will ultimately depend on index  methodology, screening frameworks, product adoption and the ability to attract sustained investor interest in a diverse passive-investing landscape, explained  an expert.
 
Office chatter or sensitive info
 
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has drawn a clear line on insider trading, holding that office chatter or “common discussion in the office” on strong results can still qualify as unpublished price sensitive information when acted upon. The matter related to Nucleus Software Exports involved an employee routing trades through his cousin, leading to gains of about ₹9 lakh and triggering regulatory action. The tribunal upheld the violation, reinforcing that informal internal cues cannot be treated as market-wide knowledge. It, however, softened the penalty on the employee to ₹10 lakh citing mitigating factors.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Volume boost, Vivo JV likely to fuel Dixon Technologies' growth

PE investments in India clock $8.7 billion in the first half of 2026

Geopolitics, earnings, crude prices likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹92,995 cr; HDFC, Airtel lead

SIF AUM jumps 29% to ₹17,858 cr in Jun, hybrid strategies hold 72% share

Topics :sbiIPOsIndian equitiesStreet Signs

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story