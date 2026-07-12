Street signs: Healthy GMP for SBI Funds Management ahead of IPO

BSE’s launch of the “Saatvik 100” index and NSE’s “Nifty500 Ahimsa” offering underscores the growing demand for investment products that align with investors’ personal values and beliefs. Such faith- and values-based investing is not entirely new to India, with Shariah-compliant indices and investment products already finding a niche investor base. Introduction of these broadens the menu of ethical investing options, catering to investors who want their portfolios to reflect their lifestyle, cultural or philosophical preferences. Their success will ultimately depend on index methodology, screening frameworks, product adoption and the ability to attract sustained investor interest in a diverse passive-investing landscape, explained an expert.